Why you shouldn't hate on the millennial that wears headphones at work

In the era of open-office floor plans designed to increase collaboration at the expense of privacy, more workers are finding a new space for isolation — headphones.

Such is the case with Christopher Reichert, android software developer at OfferUp, a company that has fully adapted the open-concept workspace. "I listen to music on my headphones because it helps me drown out noise and distractions in the office," said Reichert.

"While I like working in an open-office environment because it make spontaneous collaboration easier, more distractions can happen both because of noise and because it's easier for people to start conversations and pull you away from what you're trying to focus on," he said.

Experts say that contrary to concerns about fostering a team environment, listening to music at work may make workers more productive.

A study conducted by the staffing firm Accountemps, a subsidiary of global human resources firm Robert Half, found that an increasing number of professionals like listening to music at work and are actually more productive when they do so. The company polled more than 1,000 workers in an office environment and found that 85% like listening to music. In particular, the study found that 71% of professionals say they feel more productive when listening to music.