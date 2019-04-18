Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Blackstone, American Express, Honeywell & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

American Express — The financial services company earned an adjusted $2.01 per share for the first quarter, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts, however. American Express also reiterated its 2019 guidance.

Travelers — The insurance company reported adjusted quarterly profit of $2.83 per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly below forecasts. Travelers benefited from better underwriting results and lower catastrophe losses. The company also raised its dividend by 5 cents to 82 cents per share.

Honeywell — Honeywell earned $1.92 per share for the first quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 a share. Revenue beat estimates as well, with Honeywell seeing strong demand for its aerospace products. The company also raised its full-year forecast.

Blackstone — The private-equity firm announced it would shift from a partnership to a corporate structure.

Pinterest — Pinterest begins trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange after its initial public offering priced at $19 per share. That was above the initially projected range of $15 to $17 per share.

BB&T, SunTrust — The two banks — which announced plans to merge earlier this year — both beat Wall Street estimates with their first quarter earnings.

Las Vegas Sands — Las Vegas Sands reported adjusted quarterly profit of 91 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents a share. The casino operator's revenue came in above forecasts as well. The company's results were helped by strong growth in Macau, the world's largest gambling market.

Canopy Growth — Canpoy Growth s near a deal to buy rival cannabis producer Acreage Holdings, according to sources who spoke to CNBC. The transaction could be announced as early as today.

JPMorgan Chase — Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake is leaving that job to lead the bank's consumer lending unit, while JPM's current card services CEO Jennifer Piepszak will step into the CFO role.

TSMC — The company formerly known as Taiwan Semiconductor reported its biggest profit decline in more than seven years during the first quarter. The world's largest contract chipmaker earned just under $2 billion, nearly 32% less than a year earlier.

Facebook — Facebook said it may have "unintentionally uploaded" email contacts of 1.5 million new users since May 2016. Facebook said the contacts were not shared with anyone and are being deleted, and affected users are being notified.

Tesla — Funds operated by T. Rowe Price slashed their holdings in Tesla during the first quarter, according to data from Refinitiv. The funds sold off 92% of their stock in the automaker during the quarter.

Pier 1 Imports — Pier 1 reported a bigger-than-expected loss during its fiscal fourth quarter, as well as lower than expected revenue and a 13.7 percent decline in same-store sales. Additionally, Chief Financial Officer Nancy Walsh is leaving the home furnishings retailer after being in that job for less than a year.

E*Trade Financial — E*Trade earned $1.09 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 93 cents a share. The online brokerage also reported 135,000 new accounts during the quarter, a 41% jump in new account adds compared to the same quarter a year earlier.