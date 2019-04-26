Here are 3 things you need to know about that 'tuition-free college' program

Tuition-free programs cover only that expense, but students often have additional costs to shoulder.
For the 2018-2019 school year, students in two-year colleges paid an average of $1,440 for books and supplies, according to the College Board. Transportation expenses averaged out to $1,800 for those students.
Students in four-year public colleges paid a little less. Books and supplies cost an average of $1,240, while transportation expenses totaled to $1,160, the College Board found.
"Cost of attendance" estimates that are provided by colleges aren't necessarily the most accurate measure of how much you'll actually pay.
For instance, the National Center for Education Statistics estimated that 2017-2018 housing costs averaged $9,857 for college students residing off-campus and attending a public four-year school.
Those housing expenses were $8,409 for students living off-campus and attending a public two-year institution.
In reality, those figures don't account for other costs, including the fact that students must have the first and last month of rent when they seek apartments off campus, said Sara Goldrick-Rab, a professor of higher education policy and sociology at Temple University.