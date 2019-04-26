Here are 3 things you need to know about that 'tuition-free college' program

Former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair shares some alternatives to student loans 4:00 PM ET Wed, 24 April 2019 | 03:57

In March, West Virginia enacted its WV Invests Grant, which would cover the cost of tuition at nine community and technical colleges.

Families can save a sizable chunk of money if they had some relief from covering tuition expenses.

During the 2018-2019 school year, the average cost of tuition and fees for a public two-year institution was $3,660, according to the College Board.

But experts say that families should closely read the details of these tuition-free programs before deciding to commit.

Also, remember that while states administer these programs, your child needs to file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (or FAFSA) in order to qualify.

"In a way, some of these plans sound better than they really are," said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of research at SavingforCollege.com. "They're just tuition, and they don't cover other costs."