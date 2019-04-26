Sage Therapeutics' Zulresso is a big win for postpartum depression sufferers — and maybe even the entire mental health community

In late June the 400,000 women in the U.S. affected each year with postpartum depression will no longer be forced to endure the extreme sadness, anxiety, exhaustion and other symptoms that define this debilitating, often misunderstood condition.

That's because that's when Zulresso, the first and only medicine approved by the Food and Drug Administration to specifically treat postpartum depression, will hit the market.

Now Jeff Jonas, co-founder and CEO of the biopharmaceutical company Sage Therapeutics, the maker of the drug, is hoping this win will change the public's perception about mental health.

"I'm hoping Zulresso will be the game changer in that people will now see that postpartum is a medical condition that can, and must, be treated," he said.

Zulresso (also known as brexanolone) rapidly reduces depressive symptoms within days. It is administered as a continuous IV infusion over 60 hours, or two and a half days, and costs $34,000 per treatment. Due to concerns about risks, including excessive sedation or sudden loss of consciousness during administration, the drug must be given by a health-care provider in a certified health-care facility.