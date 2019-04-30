Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Alphabet, General Electric, MGM Resorts & more

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
"I want everybody's wages to rise, of course. People are talking about women's earnings. They've risen," he tells CNBC.The Fedread more
Moore discusses controversial writings and predictions from his past.The Fedread more
GE's first-quarter revenue remained steady even as the company continued to burn cash.Industrialsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump, three of his children, as well as the Trump Organization sued Deutsche Bank and Capital One in an effort to block the banks from responding to...Politicsread more
Shares of McDonald's rose in premarket trading after the fast food giant reported earnings and revenue that topped expectations.Restaurantsread more
Amazon is just over 5% away from its all-time high and has posted seven straight weeks of gains. Ari Wald says the stock is poised to break out to the upside, but John...Trading Nationread more
General Electric adds Boeing's grounded 737 Max airplanes as "a new risk" in its earnings report.Marketsread more
"My responsibility is not simply to run because the job is available. I need to run because I want to do the job," Abrams tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Politicsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
Wall Street analysts cited slowing revenue growth and a lack of transparency for Alphabet's earnings report.Technologyread more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
Alphabet — The Google-parent reported better-than-expected earnings but its stock dropped nearly 8% in the premarket after posting a slowdown in advertising revenue growth. The company said its ad revenue grew by 15.3% in the first quarter, down from 24.4% in the year-earlier period.
General Electric — The industrial giant reported better-than-expected quarterly results as the company works to simplify its business and turn around the company. CEO Larry Culp also reaffirmed General Electric's 2019 forecast, sending the stock up 8.5%.
AK Steel — Shares of the steel company rose 3.7% in the premarket after reporting earnings per share for the previous quarter that beat expectations. The company's results got a boost from higher prices.
MGM Resorts International — The casino operator's stock fell 3.2% on a big miss on quarterly earnings. MGM posted a profit of 5 cents per share, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of 21 cents per share.
Western Digital — Shares of the data storage company fell about 5.5% on the back of weaker-than-expected fiscal third quarter results. Western Digital posted adjusted earnings per share of 17 cents on revenue of $3.67 billion. Analysts expected a profit of 46 cents per share on sales of $3.68 billion.
Yum China — Yum China posted first-quarter numbers that topped estimates amid strong performances from key businesses like KFC and Pizza Hut. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of 59 cents on revenue of $2.3 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of 54 cents per share on sales of $2.26 billion. Same-store sales rose 4% in the quarter, well above a forecast of 1.8%.
ConocoPhillips — ConocoPhillips shares rose 1.5% on the back of better-than-expected earnings and revenue. The company earned $1 per share on revenue of $10.1 billion. Analysts had forecast a profit of 90 cents per share and revenue of $9.039 billion.
Eli Lilly — Eli Lilly reported quarterly earnings that topped expectations and raised its full-year profit guidance. However, the stock fell more than 3% as revenue came in just below expectations.
McDonald's — The Dow Jones Industrial Average component posted stronger-than-forecast results for the first quarter as same-store sales grew at a stronger pace than expected. McDonald's earnings came in at $1.78 per share, 3 cents above a Refinitv estimate. Sales for the company totaled $4.956 billion, topping a $4.933 billion forecast.
MasterCard —The credit card company posted quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations, sending its stock up more than 1%. MasterCard reported earnings per share of $1.78 on revenue of $3.899 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.856 billion.