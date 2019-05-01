Cramer Remix: Own Apple, don't trade it — The stock could have more upside

Apple rallied nearly 5% on Wednesday, but CNBC's Jim Cramer said there could soon be even more upside.

"That's why I always say own it, don't trade it," the "Mad Money" host said. "With this quarter, we got yet another reason to stick with Apple, and even after today's terrific run, I think it will turn out to be a real bargain because of its embrace of the subscription economy."

Apple reported that iPhone sales, historically its largest source of revenue, plunged 17% year over year. It said that trend could continue, but that didn't stop the stock's Wednesday rally. Shares of the iPhone maker gained $9.85 during the session, closing above $210.

Cramer said the company is going through a "paradigm shift" from being a device manufacturer to a big-league service provider.

In its second-quarter report, Apple revealed an installed base of 1.4 billion devices. It yielded 390 million paid subscribers, which could reach 500 million in the near future and translate into $11.5 billion in high-margin sales, he highlighted.

"The stock caught fire today because it's become impossible to deny the power of that metamorphosis," Cramer said. "When I say this is a paradigm shift, what I mean is that, within two years, this subscriber base will profoundly define the way we judge the stock of Apple. We're already well on our way to a world where the key metric is subs, not iPhone sales."

Initially, most analysts that cover Apple were unsure about the tech giant rebranding itself as a service company, he recalled. The analysts were so focused on the iPhone that they did not care about Apple's other fast-growing wearable products, he continued.

Over the years, its services revenue kept growing and leadership decided to embrace the segment. In January, Apple preannounced some bad news to get ahead of the curve and revealed that they would stop disclosing the amount of units it sells each quarter, which many saw as a terrible move, Cramer said.

"In the future, it's gonna be seen as a subscription company with a terrific razor/razorblade business model: the phones are the razor, the services are the blade where they really make their money," he said. "Before Apple started breaking out its service revenues, the stock tended to sell for about 11-times earnings. Now it sells for 16-times earnings because it's got a better mix of businesses, both hardware and services."

The paradigm shift is still unfolding, and investors are still trying to wrap their minds around it, Carmer said.

