Traders slash expectations for a rate cut after the Fed says it's staying put

Traders are coming to grips with the reality that the Federal Reserve may not be cutting interest rates this year after all.

The likelihood that the central bank will reduce the its overnight funds rate briefly fell below 50 percent for the first time in weeks, according to the CME's tracker of futures trading for the Fed's benchmark.

As recently as Wednesday afternoon, traders had been assigning a 67 percent chance that the Fed would approve a quarter-point cut, most likely at the December meeting. Around noon Thursday, the chance for a cut had been reduced to 52%.