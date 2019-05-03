Jobs, jobs, jobs | Buffett on Amazon | Musk to buy more Tesla stock

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
Economists expect that the job market remained strong in April, and the economy added 190,000 jobs, about the same as March.
Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares of Amazon. But Warren Buffett isn't the one behind the purchases.
Tesla increased the size of its capital offering that electric car maker announced a day before and said CEO Musk intends to buy more.
In a matter of days, billionaire Warren Buffett, with an initial assist from the CEO of one of Berkshire Hathway's largest holdings, agreed to help bankroll the Anadarko bid.
Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was "an excellent banker" that was forced out by undue political pressure.
Todd Gordon and Michael Bapis say Under Armour still looks good from a technical and fundamental perspective, and that new highs are on the horizon.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday
On an investor call hosted by Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, Elon Musk talked up Tesla's self-driving story.
A trade deal between the United States and China — which is reportedly around the corner — might be derailed by a "temptation to game the system," according to a former U.S....
The lending was disclosed in Tesla's prospectus on Thursday to raise up to $2.3 billion with new shares and convertible debt.Technologyread more
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning ahead of the government's April jobs report, released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After recent new all-time highs, the S&P 500 was down for the past two sessions. (CNBC)
It's a big Fed day at the Hoover Institution Monetary Policy Conference today in Stanford, California. CNBC will be interviewing St. Louis Fed President James Bullard at 10 a.m. ET, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester at 1:30 p.m. ET, and Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan 3:15 p.m. ET.
Dish Network (DISH), ITT (ITT), and Newell Brands (NWL) are out with quarterly earnings this morning. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA, BRKB) releases its numbers early Saturday morning.
Ahead of Berkshire's annual meeting tomorrow, Warren Buffett revealed to CNBC that Berkshire has been buying shares of Amazon (AMZN). But Buffett said he's not the one behind the purchases. (CNBC)
* Buffett reveals how quickly his $10 billion role in the hostile Anadarko saga came together (CNBC)
Tesla (TSLA) said, in a new filing this morning, that it will boost the size of its new share offering, adding CEO Elon Musk will now buy $25 million in stock. The company is also bumping the total amount of convertible notes it's offered. (CNBC)
* Musk to investors: Self-driving will make Tesla a $500 billion company (CNBC)
* Musk owes $507 million to banks helping Tesla raise capital (Reuters)
* We went inside Tesla's Gigafactory. Here's what it looked like (CNBC)
Facebook (FB) is recruiting partners for a possible launch of a cryptocurrency-based payments system. The social network has spoken with various companies, including Visa and MasterCard, about the project. (WSJ)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest U.S. station owner, has reached a deal valued at more than $10 billion to buy 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney (DIS). (Reuters)
Verizon (VZ) is seeking a buyer for its Tumblr blogging service. Tumblr was among the assets Verizon acquired when it bought Yahoo in 2017. Yahoo paid $1 billion for Tumblr back in 2013. (WSJ)
Boeing (BA) limited the role of its own pilots in the final stages of developing the 737 Max flight-control system implicated in two fatal crashes, departing from a longstanding practice of seeking their detailed input. (WSJ)
Microsoft (MSFT), ahead of its software developer conference next week in Seattle, announced new tools for software makers aimed at making technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain easier for businesses to use. (Reuters)
Hotel chain Marriott International (MAR) said today Chief Executive Officer Arne Sorenson was diagnosed with stage 2 pancreatic cancer, but will continue in his role while being treated. (Reuters)
President Donald Trump said he will not allow former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress. Trump's comments come after Attorney General William Barr testified about the Mueller report. (USA Today)
Vice President Mike Pence, according to USA Today, visits St. Landry Parish in Louisiana today to show support for members of three black churches burned by an arsonist last month. Before he leaves, Pence talks to CNBC at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. But the video game maker issued weaker-than-expected forward guidance.
CBS (CBS) came in a penny ahead of estimates with quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share. However, the media company saw revenue miss forecasts on weaker results from content licensing and distribution.
Shake Shack (SHAK) matched forecasts with quarterly profit of 13 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue topped estimates as same-restaurant sales increased 3.6% during the quarter.
GoDaddy (GDDY) reported quarterly profit of 7 cents per share, missing estimates of 10 cents. The web hosting company's revenue also missed forecasts. GoDaddy was hurt by rising costs and slower customer growth.
Peter Mayhew, the seven-foot actor behind the character of Chewbacca, has died. He was 74. "Star Wars" star Mark Hamill paid tribute to Mayhew, describing the actor as "a big man with an even bigger heart." (CNBC)