Jobs, jobs, jobs | Buffett on Amazon | Musk to buy more Tesla stock

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning ahead of the government's April jobs report, released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After recent new all-time highs, the S&P 500 was down for the past two sessions. (CNBC)

It's a big Fed day at the Hoover Institution Monetary Policy Conference today in Stanford, California. CNBC will be interviewing St. Louis Fed President James Bullard at 10 a.m. ET, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester at 1:30 p.m. ET, and Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan 3:15 p.m. ET.

Dish Network (DISH), ITT (ITT), and Newell Brands (NWL) are out with quarterly earnings this morning. Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA, BRKB) releases its numbers early Saturday morning.

Ahead of Berkshire's annual meeting tomorrow, Warren Buffett revealed to CNBC that Berkshire has been buying shares of Amazon (AMZN). But Buffett said he's not the one behind the purchases. (CNBC)



* Buffett reveals how quickly his $10 billion role in the hostile Anadarko saga came together (CNBC)