If you have to choose a ridesharing executive to listen to on the future of human drivers as robo-taxis rise, take controversial former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick over the current management of both Uber and Lyft, who are careful these days talking about the timeline for AI replacing human and steering wheel, or even suggesting that there may one day not be any role for human drivers.

Those drivers striked this week against Uber ahead of its IPO, Lyft shares continue to tank since going public, and uncertainty over driver economics and work status is a big social issue. But one thing Kalanick was sure of as far back as 2014, and was not afraid to say, was that the driverless future was coming and drivers would be out of luck.

"'Look, this is the way the world is going,'" Kalanick, speaking at the 2014 Code Conference, said would be his explanation to Uber drivers who might lose their jobs down the road. "If Uber doesn't go there, it's not going to exist either way. The world isn't always great."

Lyft, concurrent with its first earnings report this week — after which investors kept selling — announced a deal with Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car effort which for years was engaged in litigation with Uber.

As Tesla has struggled to find a roadmap to profitability actually making cars, Elon Musk has started talking up his company as a potential $500 billion market winner based on Teslas being turned into robo-taxis by their owners. Musk said his electric-car company should have 1 million vehicles capable of functioning as robo-taxis on the road next year and that owners of the cars should be able to generate tens of thousands of dollars from them annually (while he has accomplished a great deal, Musk is not known for his predictions coming true on schedule).

The public often focuses on the risks of autonomous driving — fatalities involving both Teslas and an Uber test car have unsettled many. But the economics of self-driving technology will play as big a part in determining the winners of the driverless future. The race already is on and, according to Intel's top autonomous-driving executive, the race will focus on a drastic reduction in cost associated with today's human driver-based economics.