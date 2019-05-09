What to watch today: Stocks under pressure, China tariffs, and Trump's son subpoenaed

North Korea fired unidentified projectiles today, according to the South Korean military. It's the third such launch by Pyongyang since talks collapsed between President Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in February. (Reuters)



* Iran's uranium enrichment threat sets up a 'severe escalation path' (CNBC)

* 'We reject any ultimatums': Europe responds firmly to Iran's nuclear deal threat (CNBC)

The GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., to answer questions about his claim to have just limited knowledge of an ultimately aborted plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. (NBC News)

Uber is aiming to price its IPO at the midpoint of its target range or below, a source told CNBC. Uber set a price range of $44 to $50 per share for its initial public offering in an updated filing last month. Uber is set to begin trading on Friday. (CNBC)

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC), owner of Schick and Wilkinson razors, announced today plans to buy U.S.-based shaving startup Harry's for $1.37 billion, in a cash-and-stock deal. Three years ago, Unilever (UL) purchased Dollar Shave Club for $1 billion. (Reuters)



Novartis (NVS) is buying the dry eye drug of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical for $3.4 billion, plus potential milestone payments of up to $1.9 billion. Takeda is selling $10 billion in assets to cut debt taken on in its acquisition of Britain's Shire earlier this year. (Reuters)

Use of prescription opioids such as OxyContin or Vicodin fell at a record rate last year as the U.S. government continues to crackdown on the pharmacists and drugmakers that dispense the sometimes lethal painkillers, according to a new report. (CNBC)



* Denver becomes the first US city to decriminalize 'magic mushrooms' (AP)

Pope Francis issued a groundbreaking law today, requiring all Catholic priests and nuns around the world to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-up by their superiors to church authorities, in an unprecedented new effort to hold the Catholic hierarchy accountable. (AP)

A coalition of 19 consumer and privacy groups plans to file a complaint, alleging that Amazon's Echo Dot Kids Edition is illegally collecting voice recordings and other identifying information on users under 13 and that the system's parental controls are flawed. (Washington Post)

Chris Hughes, co-founder of Facebook (FB), is calling for the government to break up the tech giant in an op-ed published in The New York Times this morning. "The Facebook that exists today is not the Facebook that we founded in 2004," wrote Hughes.

Americans are not ready to buy electric vehicles and do not think their neighbors are either, according to a new study by AAA. That said, as many as 40 million Americans said they would at least consider a battery-electric vehicle for their next vehicle. (CNBC)