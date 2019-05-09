What to watch today: Stocks under pressure, China tariffs, and Trump's son subpoenaed

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, as both President Donald Trump and China ramp up the rhetoric in their trade dispute, ahead of resumed talks in Washington today. The Dow eked out a small gain Wednesday, but it's still off more than 2% this week. (CNBC)
* Cramer: Markets could roar after we get past Friday's China tariff and Uber IPO gauntlet (CNBC)
Trump fueled market concerns late Wednesday, saying at a rally in Florida that China "broke the deal." Trade negotiations get underway today, facing a 12:01 a.m. ET Friday deadline for the U.S. to increase China import tariffs from 10% to 25%. (CNBC)
* China says it's prepared to respond to all kinds of outcomes on US trade talks (CNBC)
Dow stock Walt Disney (DIS) was under some pressure this morning after reporting fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat estimates. Disney got a boost from its recently concluded $71 billion purchase of assets from 21st Century Fox. (CNBC)
Stamps.com (STMP) shares were losing about 50% in the premarket after the online postage seller lowered its full-year guidance on cancellations and renegotiations of various contracts between the U.S. Postal Service and certain re-sellers. (CNBC)
On today's economic calendar, the government releases at 8:30 a.m. ET three key reports: April producer prices, weekly jobless claims, and the March trade deficit. Data on wholesale inventories for March is out at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)