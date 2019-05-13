Bitcoin climbs back above $7,000 and is now up 90% year-to-date

Bitcoin has jumped above $7,000, continuing a stunning comeback for the cryptocurrency in 2019.

The virtual currency climbed close to $7,600 on Sunday, according to industry website CoinDesk. It's since pared gains, but is still holding above that $7,000 level.

It marks yet another move higher for the world's most-valuable cryptocurrency, which is now up nearly 90% since the start of the year.

That's despite negative headlines surrounding bitcoin exchange Bitfinex, whose parent company has been hit with a probe in New York, and Binance, which was hacked in a heist that saw more than $40 million in bitcoin stolen.

"Bitcoin has been building up momentum," Mati Greenspan, senior market analyst at social trading firm eToro, told CNBC via telephone. "Ever since the mid-December lows we've actually doubled in price. "

According to Greenspan, the digital currency could soar as high as "$50,000 or $100,000," because bitcoin is still only "in the early part of its cycle." It's worth noting bitcoin was once worth nearly $20,000 in late December 2017, before a massive slump last year.

"It has this way of jumping 100s of percentage points and retreating," he said. "Right now we're coming off that huge retracement and are only seeing a small rise."