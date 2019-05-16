China's state mouthpieces are taking an aggressive tone on the trade war

China's state-run media outlets have come out in force this week after keeping relatively quiet in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise announcement of tariff increases on Chinese goods.

Whether it's the mouthpiece of the Communist Party or the national television broadcaster, the latest commentary exudes confidence about China's ability to stand up to the U.S. That's in contrast to a more muted press in preceding weeks. In an environment of tight government control of what messages are allowed to surface, the shift can shed light into what Chinese leaders are thinking about the drawn out trade negotiations.

"I expect it was ordered by the top leadership to forward the narrative of the U.S. as bully and China as victim," said Scott Kennedy, director for the project on Chinese business and political economy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"Putting the talks in broader normative terms gives (Beijing) leverage — 'I can't make big concession because my society will be angry' — but it also makes it harder for both sides to dispassionately find common ground," Kennedy added.

The world's two largest economies have been embroiled in a trade dispute for more than a year. While Trump has focused on the U.S. trade deficit with China, issues include complaints that Beijing has fostered an uneven playing field with the alleged forced transfer of technology and a lack of intellectual property protections.

The two sides appeared close to a deal, until Trump tweeted on Sunday, May 5, Washington time, that tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods imported from China would increase to 25% from 10% that coming Friday. He cited a lack of progress on trade talks, and also threatened 25% tariffs on an additional $325 billion worth of Chinese goods would come "shortly."