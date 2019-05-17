Want to learn to speak High Valyrian? Duolingo's 'Game of Thrones' lessons see spike in popularity

If you want to learn to talk like the characters in the HBO hit series "Game of Thrones," there's an app for that.

Duolingo, No. 28 on the 2019 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, offers online instruction of High Valyrian. It is one of more than 30 languages the app provides for free.

And it should come as no surprise that one of the languages created for "Game of Thrones" is among Duolingo's more favored options.

"High Valyrian is very popular of late, particularly with the last season of 'Game of Thrones,'" Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn said in an interview with CNBC's "The Exchange " on Friday.

"The person who created the language for HBO is … the only fluent speaker of High Valyrian... David Peterson," added von Ahn. "He decided to help us add the language to Duolingo."