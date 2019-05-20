Italy's government seems to be at breaking point – here are 5 reasons why it's all going wrong

(From L) Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development, Labour and Social Policies, Luigi Di Maio, Italy's Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Matteo Salvini on October 15, 2018.

Tensions in Italy's coalition government appear to be growing with differences of opinion between the ruling Lega party and 5 Star Movement (M5S) becoming more pronounced.

Thrown together a year ago following an inconclusive general election, an alliance between the right-wing Lega and anti-establishment M5S had raised eyebrows from the off, but now it looks increasingly likely that the coalition could collapse and prompt fresh elections.

The ruling parties and their leaders -- Lega's Matteo Salvini and M5S' Luigi Di Maio who both serve as deputy prime ministers -- appeared united last year in their 2019 budget as they pledged to cut taxes and raise welfare spending.

They also appeared united in their defiance against the European Commission, which repeatedly warned Italy to rein in its spending and lower its budget deficit. The government has also clashed with Europe on immigration policy and integration.

But cracks in the veneer have appeared since then and differences of opinion, policy and ideology – and even the budget now - between the parties and leadership seem to be turning into more of a daily occurrence.

Meanwhile, the insistence from both parties' that all is well in the coalition camp has all but disappeared and particularly so in the run up to the European Parliament elections this week in which the two parties are rivals.

Frayed tempers between the two parties prompted Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who was appointed by Di Maio and Salvini, to cancel a planned ministerial meeting Monday.

Somewhat optimistically, Conte has insisted that after May 27 (when European parliamentary elections have ended) the atmosphere will be "completely different." That might be wishful thinking given the growing animosity between the Lega and M5S leadership, Lega's Salvini and Prime Minister Conte, and government ministers and officials.

CNBC looks at five current sources of tension between Lega and the 5 Star Movement: