Without student debt, Morehouse graduates will have more options, from careers to homes

Nearly 400 young men at Morehouse College learned on Sunday that their commencement speaker – billionaire investor Robert F. Smith – would pay off their student loans.

It will take years, potentially decades, to obtain a full picture of how graduating debt-free shaped the lives of these students at the historically black college in Atlanta.

In the meantime, a slew of studies documenting how student loans block people from significant purchases and opportunities suggest these graduates' paths to adulthood will be much smoother.