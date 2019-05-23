Shares of Huawei suppliers tumble amid ongoing turmoil

Richard Yu, chief executive officer of Huawei Technologies Co., presents the P30 series smartphone during a Huawei Technologies Co. launch event in Paris, France, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

Shares of suppliers to Chinese tech giant Huawei took a hit on Thursday afternoon amid the ongoing fallout surrounding the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker.

In Taiwan, contract manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry — commonly known as Foxconn — dropped more than 3%, while the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing fell 3.15%. In Hong Kong, Sunny Optical, maker of smartphone camera module and lens, saw its stock plummet 6.46%, while Luxshare dropped 6.16% in Shenzhen. South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix also slipped more than 1.5%.

"In terms of sectors, we're still sort of avoiding tech right now. Because if you look at the chipmakers, if you look at the handset-makers, I think they're still gonna be pretty much affected," Kevin Leung, executive director of investment strategy and wealth management at Haitong International Securities, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Thursday.

The U.S. last week added Huawei to a trade blacklist, which puts curbs on its ability to do business with American firms. That decision was partially eased days later, in an effort to minimize disruption for the Chinese telecommunications giant's partners.

Meanwhile, shares of Samsung Electronics — Huawei's main competitor in the smartphone segment — rose 0.69%. The stock has risen more than 5% this week, as of Wednesday's close, with investors betting the company could benefit from Huawei's blacklisting.

Thursday's stock movements came after British chip designer Arm halted its relations with Huawei. Like Apple and chipmakers such as Qualcomm, Huawei uses Arm blueprints to design the processors that power its smartphones. Huawei also licenses graphics technology from the Cambridge-based company.