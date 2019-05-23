British Prime Minister Theresa May could reportedly resign within days

British Prime Minister Theresa May departs from 10 Downing Street ahead of Prime Ministers Questions session (PMQs) in Parliament, London on May 22, 2019.

British Prime Minister Theresa May could announce her resignation in the next few days, according to U.K. media reports, as she faces pressure from members of her own party to step down.

The Times newspaper reported on Thursday morning that May will announce that she will quit her post as early as Friday. The paper did not cite a source and Downing Street would not comment on the reports when contacted by CNBC.

May will remain as prime minister while her successor is elected in a two-stage process under which two final candidates face a ballot of 125,000 Conservative Party members, the newspaper said.

Pressure appears to have been mounting on the prime minister to announce her departure in the last 48 hours amid a backlash of her offer of a "new" Brexit plan that she wanted to put before Parliament.

Lawmakers have already rejected May's Brexit deal three times so the prospect of another vote on the withdrawal agreement, that many opposition and Tory lawmakers have already rejected and said had not changed much, was met with disbelief in many quarters.

On Wednesday night, the Telegraph's deputy political editor reported that the influential 1922 Committee (a powerful group of pro-Brexit Conservative party lawmakers) wanted May to announce on Friday that she will step down as party leader by June 10.

The Telegraph newspaper reported Thursday that May "is under siege" in Downing Street and had refused to meet key ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid.

The latest turmoil in the British political establishment comes after May said she had made a number of changes to the Brexit plan she had offered members of Parliament (MP) – including the offer of a vote on whether to hold a second referendum – but opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he'd oppose the deal, as did other opposition parties, and significant Tory MPs opposed the plans too.

The prime minister was dealt a blow Wednesday evening when senior minister Andrea Leadsom quit her post saying that May's new Brexit plan contained "elements I cannot support, that aren't Brexit."

As a backlash to May's plan grew, the influential 1922 Committee reportedly met Wednesday evening and held a secret ballot on whether May's leadership could be challenged in a no-confidence vote.

Current rules state that a leader can only face one confidence vote within a 12-month period and May survived a confidence vote last December.

The results of the 1922 Committee's votes are reportedly in sealed envelopes and these will be opened if May does not agree to stand down by June 10.

The pound hovered around a 4-month lows as opposition to May's plan emerged Wednesday and slipped to $1.2625 overnight, its lowest since January 4.