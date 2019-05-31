Forcing 'America First' on others will lead to 'America Alone:' Chinese state-run media

Skip Navigation
Investors are now counting on the Fed to rescue the market

After President Trump's surprise threat about new tariffs on Mexico, investors are looking to Fed rate cuts to rescue the markets and economy.

Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Apparel retail earnings haven't been this bad since the Great...

Apparel retailers' earnings, as a group, are down 24% for the first quarter of 2019, according to an analysis by Retail Metrics. The last time the group's earnings were this...

Mnuchin and Lighthizer were opposed to Trump tariffs on Mexico,...

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer opposed President Donald Trump's threatened tariffs on Mexico, according to a source close to...

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has one job: Don't ruin the popular...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

Trump: Mexico tariffs will remedy trade deficit, bring jobs back...

Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...

Forcing 'America First' on others will lead to 'America Alone:'...

In wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.

J&J ordered to pay $300 million in talc baby powder case. Vows to...

Johnson & Johnson must pay a $300 million punitive award to a woman who blamed her rare asbestos-related cancer on the company's talc-based products.

Trump's Mexico threat puts GM, Fiat Chrysler in bind. Will raise...

The Chevy Blazer is caught up in Trump's latest trade threat. GM sold 690,865 Mexican-made Chevy and GMC models in the U.S. last year.

Surprise Mexican tariffs hurt China agreement chances

President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.

The new front in Trump's trade war could cost consumers at least...

Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...

Forcing 'America First' on others will lead to 'America Alone:' Chinese state-run media

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • "Washington has also become more accustomed to abusing its super power status and bullying others for its own interests," state-run news agency Xinhua says Friday in a commentary titled "Forcing 'America First' on others will lead to 'America Alone.'"
  • "Living in a globalized world, every country needs to cooperate with others to survive and thrive. But no one wants a partner that is arrogant, domineering and capricious," it says.
  • The piece follows President Donald Trump's threat Thursday night to slap a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to protest illegal immigration.
General Joseph Dunford (L), chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Chief of the General Staff of the Chinese People's Liberation Army General Fang Fenghui shake hands after signing an agreement at the Bayi Building in Beijing on August 15, 2017.
In the wake of the new Mexican tariffs, Chinese state-run media said the U.S. is "bullying others for its own interests" and will end up "alone" in the global trading system.

"Washington has also become more accustomed to abusing its super power status and bullying others for its own interests ... Living in a globalized world, every country needs to cooperate with others to survive and thrive. But no one wants a partner that is arrogant, domineering and capricious," state-run news agency Xinhua said on Friday in a commentary titled "Forcing 'America First' on others will lead to 'America Alone.'"

The piece followed President Donald Trump's threat Thursday night to slap a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to protest illegal immigration. The move came as a surprise as the U.S. just signaled its action to kick-start approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that Mexico had submitted.

The new Mexican tariffs could further inflame the U.S.-China trade fight as the move diminished Trump's reliability, which China has already been wary of.

The U.S. is "taking reckless step to isolate itself by waging a trade war against many of its major trading partners and trampling on the widely-accepted spirit of free trade and the existing global trading system. Global economic recovery, as a result, is at stake," the Xinhua commentary said.

"While on a world stage where there is few partners and followers, the country would end up like the lonely king in 'The Little Prince,'" it said.

The trade war between the U.S. and China heated up this month after both sides slapped higher tariffs on each other's goods. The two countries also ramped up threats amid the heightened trade tensions, with China reportedly stopping purchases of U.S. soybeans and vowing to cut off its supply of rare earth minerals. The U.S. blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei, halting its ability to purchase American chips.

China said Friday that it will establish a list of unreliable entities of foreign companies and people that "seriously damage" the interests of domestic firms.

— Click here to read the original commentary from Xinhua.