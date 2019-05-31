White House will be a 'tariff museum:' Editor of Chinese paper trolls Trump over Mexico tariffs

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump's Mexico tariffs would hit some key 2020 states...

States such as Arizona, Michigan and Texas will feel the effects if President Donald Trump goes through with tariffs on imports from Mexico.

Politicsread more

Business groups are considering suing the White House over Mexico...

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is mulling legal options in response to Trump's new tariffs on Mexican imports, the group told reporters Friday.

Politicsread more

Trump: Mexico tariffs will remedy trade deficit, bring jobs back...

Trump has identified several unrelated issues that he claims will benefit from the latest round of tariffs he has threatened to impose on Mexican imports. But they could also...

Politicsread more

Instagram head Adam Mosseri is tasked with not ruining the...

Adam Mosseri is the new head of Instagram, but his loyalties to Facebook and Zuckerberg have some employees concerned about the app's autonomy.

Technologyread more

Surprise Mexican tariffs hurt China agreement chances

President Donald Trump's surprise vow to slap new tariffs on Mexican goods further undermines the chance of a trade resolution with China.

Marketsread more

The new front in Trump's trade war could cost consumers at least...

Based on 2018 trade numbers, in which the U.S. imported $371.9 billion from Mexico, that would equate to a tax on U.S. consumers that would start at $18.6 billion and escalate...

Traderead more

China to establish a list of unreliable foreign entities

China said it will establish a list of so-called unreliable entities of foreign companies that "seriously damage" the interests of domestic firms.

Marketsread more

Trump's trade wars have cost the stock market $5 trillion and...

In an escalated trade war with China and now Mexico, the U.S. is losing trillions of dollars in foregone U.S. equity returns, Deutsche Bank said Friday.

Marketsread more

White House will be 'tariff museum:' Editor of Chinese paper says

"Some day, the White House will be named 'tariff museum' by history," said Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a tabloid under the official newspaper of the...

Marketsread more

JP Morgan says 'adverse' impact from tariffs would cause Fed to...

The firm is the first on Wall Street to catch up to market expectations that the Fed will ease policy aggressively this year amid concerns over a global economic slowdown...

The Fedread more

Are you covered for a flood? It's time to check any risk for...

The next six months are when the risk is greatest for major storms to develop and reach the U.S. Homeowners should evaluate their insurance coverage to make sure it's adequate...

Personal Financeread more

Strategists scramble to assess the tariffs on Mexico

Wall Street strategists fear tariffs on Mexico will lead to further escalation

Marketsread more
Markets

White House will be a 'tariff museum:' Editor of Chinese paper trolls Trump over Mexico tariffs

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • "Tariffs can not only block cheap products, but also curb illegal immigration! White House is so imaginative in using tariffs," said Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times in a Twitter post.
  • "Some day, the White House will be named 'tariff museum' by history," he added.
  • His comment came after the U.S. announced to slap a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10.
Chinese President Xi Jinping chats with President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony in Beijing on Nov. 9, 2017.
AP Photo | Andy Wong

A Chinese official tabloid editor followed by Wall Street for insight took a shot at President Donald Trump's latest threat to impose tariffs on all Mexican imports.

"Some day, the White House will be named 'tariff museum' by history," said Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a tabloid under the People's Daily which is the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China. He has been a prolific commentator on the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, followed by many Wall Street traders and market participants.

Hu called the U.S. "so imaginative" in using tariffs on Mexico to curb illegal immigration. Trump once called himself a "tariff man" to toughen his rhetoric amid intensifying tensions with China. 

His comment came after the U.S. announced to slap a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports from June 10 and more duties will be added if Mexico does not take action to "reduce or eliminate the number of illegal aliens" crossing into the U.S., the White House said Thursday.

Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro told CNBC on Friday that Trump's threat tied to the president's declaration of a national emergency at the southern border.

Many policy analysts believe Trump's Mexican tariffs could hurt the chance of a China trade deal as he lost reliability to honor an agreement.

China said Friday it will establish a list of unreliable entities of foreign companies and people that "seriously damage" the interests of domestic firms. It also reportedly stopped purchases of U.S. soybeans and threatened to cut off rare earth supply to the U.S.