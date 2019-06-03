Asia markets set to decline as trade fears heat up

Stocks in Asia were poised to decline on the first trading day of June amid ratcheting concerns over the state of global trade.

Futures pointed to a lower open in Japan, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 20,350, as compared to the benchmark Nikkei 225's last close at 20,601.19.

Shares in Australia were also set to slip. The SPI futures contract was at 6,378.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,396.90.