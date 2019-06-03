Cramer: The road map is for 'more capricious behavior' from Trump heading into 2020

Debt yields fell to fresh lows not seen since September 2017 as intensifying trade tensions fostered demand for safer assets.Bondsread more
The Nasdaq Composite fell to start off June as investors worried about stricter regulations hitting the technology sector.Marketsread more
The closely watched ISM manufacturing index fell to 52.1 for May, compared to expectations for 53. That was the lowest reading since October 2016.Economyread more
Mortgage rates are falling unexpectedly and sharply, and that means millions more homeowners can benefit from a refinance. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed has...Real Estateread more
Boeing shares fell to the lowest level since January after it warned that some parts on board some of its 737 planes could be faulty. The FAA plans to order airlines whose...Airlinesread more
President Trump begins his state visit to the U.K. with a ceremonial welcome in the Buckingham Palace garden.World Politicsread more
Trump has frequently attacked CNN's coverage of him, dating to his time as a presidential candidate. On the campaign trail in 2016, he vowed to block AT&T's acquisition of...Politicsread more
A video surfaced on Twitter Sunday night purporting to show "Jeopardy" reigning champion James Holzhauer's win streak coming to an end. The episode is reportedly supposed to...Entertainmentread more
Amazon announced on its last earnings call it would spend $800 million in the quarter to expand free one-day shipping for Prime members.Technologyread more
Chipotle tells CNBC that President Trump's tariffs could reduce margins by 20 to 30 basis points.Restaurantsread more
Alphabet shares fell after a report said the Justice Department is readying an antitrust investigation against Google.Marketsread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said he expects "more capricious behavior" from President Donald Trump as the 2020 race for the White House heats up.
"His poll numbers at at a two-year high, so he's lost interest in what's happened in the stock market," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."
According to the latest Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, Trump's approval rating hit 48%. The last time that survey showed a level that high was in June 2017. The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll is the highest among the polls tracked by Real Clear Politics.
The latest shock, Cramer said, was Trump's threat last week to place 5% tariffs on all Mexican goods, starting June 10, if Mexico doesn't substantially curb illegal immigration to the U.S.
"I don't know where he's going to strike next," the "Mad Money" host said. When Trump announced the tariffs May 31, Cramer said the threat was "all kind of astonishing."
Last year, Mexico was the second-largest importer of goods in the U.S., according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Companies that rely on Mexican goods, such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, face rising price levels. In fact, Chipotle told CNBC tariffs on Mexican goods could increase its costs by about $15 million in 2019.
"We're beginning a new era," Cramer said on Monday. Trump believes he's in a win-win situation for 2020 regardless of where the economy goes, Cramer said, stressing the importance of Friday's May employment report.
Stocks bounced off early lows Monday as trade threats intensified. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is coming off six consecutive weeks of declines for the first time in eight years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on four-week losing streaks — with the Nasdaq, as of Friday's close, about a 1% away from the 10% correction threshold.