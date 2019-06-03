European markets set to open in the red as global trade worries deepen

European stocks pointed to a weak open on Monday, as fears over the current state of global trade intensified, causing international markets to stumble.

Prior to the market open, the FTSE 100 pointed to a drop of 33 points at 7,129, while Germany's DAX fell 89 points at 11,640 and France's CAC 40 indicated a decline of 32 points, at 5,170, according to IG.