Cramer Remix: Why big tech stocks are out of luck here

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that big tech could be tough to own now that federal regulators have turned their attention to investigate their competitive practices.

"I do fear what Justice [Department] and the FTC can do to these companies," the "Mad Money" host said.

Apple: The U.S. Justice Department reportedly wants to crack down on Apple's use of the App Store on the iPhone to take a 30% cut of softwares sold on its platform. The company is in a tough spot facing headwinds in a federal investigation and the trade war between the U.S. and China, Cramer said.

Alphabet: The Google parent faced pressure after the Justice Department is also reportedly planning an antitrust investigation of the search engine giant. The company has the ability to tilt its search engine against businesses they seek to compete with, Cramer said.

Facebook: The social media giant has leveraged its platform to steer users away from competitors and sell data to the highest bidder, Cramer said. Even if businesses choose to advertise on another popular platform, Facebook has its grasp on the industry by owning Instagram, he said. The Federal Trade Commission is gearing up to investigate the company's hold on the digital space.

"Regardless of how you feel about the issue, these stocks are less attractive than they were just 48 hours ago," Cramer said. "They are now in the crosshairs — even if they don't deserve to be. And I think that most don't, one does. It's not a good place to be."