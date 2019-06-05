US Treasury yields tick lower as investors digest Powell comments

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down at 2.1140%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was trading flat at 2.6062%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

On Tuesday, Powell signaled that the central bank was open to easing monetary policy. He stated that the Fed would be keeping an eye on current developments in the economy, and would do what it must do, in order to "sustain the expansion. " Powell did, however, note that the central bank could not determine when or how global trade issues would be settled. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose on Tuesday after sliding to its lowest level in 20 months in the prior session.

Meanwhile, trade turmoil continues to shake up market sentiment. During his state visit to the U.K., President Donald Trump doubled down on his recent tariff threat on Mexico, telling reporters that his new policy would "take effect next week. "

GOP senators have, however, indicated that they do not agree with the 5% levy on all Mexican imports. Consequently, trade tensions and negotiations are expected to remain a hot topic for the foreseeable future.

In terms of economic data, investors will be watching ADP employment numbers at 08:15 a.m. ET, followed by a services PMI at 09:45 a.m. ET and an ISM non-manufacturing index at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled for Wednesday. However, a number of Fed speeches are scheduled throughout the day.

At 09:45 a.m. ET, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida will be speaking at the Conference on Monetary Policy Strategy, Tools and Communication Practices in Chicago. At the same time, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will be speaking on housing at the Atlanta Regional Housing Forum.

—CNBC's Alex Gibbs contributed to this report.