Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Campbell Soup, Vera Bradley, Cronos & more

President Donald Trump prides himself on bold negotiating tactics, but his threat to put tariffs on Mexico could backfire.Traderead more
Bank earnings could take a 10% hit if the Fed cuts rates by 75 basis points by 2020, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.Marketsread more
Sanders introduces a shareholder proposal that would make the company's roughly 1.5 million hourly workers eligible for board nominations.Politicsread more
Economists say while the soft ADP number is an anomaly, they do think the job market is weakening and will worsen if Trump moves forward with tariffs.Market Insiderread more
Apple is facing two major threats to its bottom line in the form of tariffs and antitrust regulations.Investingread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the federal minimum wage in the U.S. of $7.25 per hour is "too low" and "lagging behind."Retailread more
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a rule that will require brokers to act in the best interest of clients when making investment recommendations.Personal Financeread more
Amazon's hardware devices chief Dave Limp told CNBC that while Alexa is not necessarily getting consumers to buy more online, it is helping popularize products like audio...Technologyread more
YouTube says it will ban videos that allege "a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion."Technologyread more
Stock traders are warming up to a shift in the Fed's plans for monetary policy, encouraged by indications that it could cut interest rates.Marketsread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Wednesday:
Salesforce — Shares of cloud software company Salesforce rose 3.7% on first-quarter that beat analysts' expectations. Revenue came in at $3.74 billion, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $3.68 billion. Earnings per share totaled 93 cents, higher than the forecast 61 cents per share.
Campbell Soup —Campbell Soup shares soared more than 8% after raising its full year earnings forecast. For the full year, Campbell expects adjusted profit of between $2.50 and $2.55 per share, compared with the previous forecast of between $2.45 and $2.53. The food company also reported strong quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share on revenue of $2.388 billion. Wall Street expected earnings per share of 47 cents on revenue of $2.365 billion, according to Refinitiv.
Vera Bradley — Shares of the purse maker rose more than 7% after the company reported quarterly revenue that topped estimates. The company's sales totaled $91 million in the first quarter, topping a FactSet estimate of $87.9 million. Vera Bradley also posted same-store sales that beat analyst expectations.
Cronos Group — The Canadian pot company's stock was upgraded to buy from underperform by Bank of America, sending its shares up 8.8%. The analyst cited "improved confidence" in Cronos based on its prospects for expansion in the U.S.
GameStop — The video game retailer's shares plunged more than 30% after the company reported disappointing quarterly numbers and announced the elimination of its quarterly dividend. GameStop also said it expects 2019 sales to drop between 5% and 10%.
American Eagle Outfitters — Shares of American Eagle jumped climbed 3.8% after posting better-than-expected first-quarter results. The retailer reported earnings per share of 24 cents, beating a Refinitiv estimate by 3 cents. Revenue was $886.3 million, topping the forecast $855.6 million. Same-store sales crushed expectations, growing 6%, while analysts estimated an increase of 3.1%.
Uber Technologies — Uber shares rose 3.1% after Raymond James initiated the stock with an outperform rating. Raymond James predicted Uber's revenue will grow more than 25% over the next five years.
Roku — Shares of Roku jumped 6.6% after an analyst at Guggenheim upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and raised its 12-month price target to $119 per share from $75. Guggenheim cited strong growth in video advertising and other metrics for the upgrade.
Norwegian Cruise Line — Norwegian Cruise Line shares were downgraded to neutral from buy at Buckingham, sending them down 5% on the day. The firm said the cruise company faces earnings growth risks amid travel restrictions to Cuba. Buckingham also slashed its price target on the stock to $56 per share from $77.
—CNBC's Nadine El-Bawab and Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this report.