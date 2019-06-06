If you're a young adult and a small windfall lands in your lap, here's how to put it toward retirement

Suppose $20,000 unexpectedly comes your way and the only requirement is that you put it toward retirement. Great, you say. But how do I do that? If you're a teen or young adult, choosing the best place to put retirement money — before even getting to the point of deciding exactly how to invest it — depends partly on whether you have a job. If you don't have access to a 401(k) plan through work, there are other retirement-savings options that give you a break on your tax bill either now or in your golden years.

Jason York | Getty Images

For example, even if you work just part-time, you can contribute up to $6,000 in 2019 — or up the amount you earned if less than that — to an individual retirement account. "I'd open a Roth IRA and max it out if you qualify," said certified financial planner Sophia Bera, founder of Gen Y Planning in Austin, Texas. Although contributions to Roth IRAs are not tax-deductible, they grow tax-free and withdrawals are completely tax-free once you reach age 59½. Be aware that while you generally can withdraw any amount you contribute, taking out any of the earnings before that age can result in a tax penalty unless you meet an exception. A traditional IRA also is an option. While you can get a tax break for contributions (within certain income limits), you'll pay regular income taxes on it when you make withdrawals in retirement. Regular IRAs also come with required minimum distributions — annual amounts you must take out to avoid a penalty — once you reach age 70½. Roth IRAs do not.