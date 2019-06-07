European markets set for solid gains as US jobs report looms

A dovish Federal Reserve can use tools such as rate cuts to lessen the damage of America's tariff skirmishes with China and Mexico, but it is either limited in its...The Fedread more
Here's how Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple have fared among EU regulators.Technologyread more
The economy was expected to add a solid 180,000 jobs in May, but if the payroll number is way off, that could be a game changer for markets.Market Insiderread more
IBM on Thursday confirmed reports of layoffs as it looks to focus on more valuable areas.Technologyread more
To be successful, young people should choose a purpose-driven life, according to Apple's former CEO John Sculley.Get Aheadread more
Facebook is no longer allowing pre-installation of its apps on Huawei phones, the latest blow for the Chinese tech giant as it struggles to keep its business afloat in the...Technologyread more
Former Vice President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he supports the repeal of the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal funding for most abortions, after facing criticism this...Politicsread more
India's National Statistical Office released a report that showed that the unemployment rate between July 2017 and June 2018 climbed to 6.1% and labor participation rate fell...Asia Economyread more
Policymakers and economists told a CNBC-moderated panel in Russia that the trade standoff may not be resolved soon.World Economyread more
Starting this fall, nearly 1 million people across three cities — Kansas City, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Florida — will have access to Walmart's new in-home...Retailread more
China's Ministry of Commerce maintained a harsh tone Thursday on trade talks with the U.S., while remaining vague about forthcoming countermeasures.China Politicsread more
European stocks are expected to start Friday's session on a relatively positive note, as investors digested the latest news surrounding trade and the global economy.
Looking to the session's open, the FTSE 100 pointed to a rise of 17 points at 7,274, while Germany's DAX popped 49 points at 11,995 and France's CAC 40 indicated an incline of 18 points, at 5,289, according to IG.
As another trading week draws to a close, investors in Europe will be looking ahead to the latest nonfarm payrolls out of the U.S, which are due out during Europe's afternoon session.
Economists polled by Reuters are forecasting that the U.S. will add 180,000 jobs during the course of May, yet if the figure is dramatically different to this, then this could impact the U.S. Federal Reserve's current thinking surrounding interest rates.
Another central bank that traders remain focused on is the European Central Bank. On Thursday, the ECB decided that it would postpone its first post-crisis interest rate hike, while raising its inflation forecast.
Elsewhere, trade turmoil continues to ruffle feathers. Officials from the U.S. and Mexico continued talks on Thursday, with Vice President Mike Pence stating that he was encouraged that Mexico was open to doing more on immigration, Reuters reported.
A Bloomberg report on Thursday meantime, suggested that the White House was debating on whether to postpone tariffs, however Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated that the administration's "position has not changed." Discussions between both nations will resume and remain a key talking point in markets.
Back in Europe, Friday marks the day that Theresa May is expected to officially step down as leader of the U.K.'s Conservative Party, however she will maintain her position as Prime Minister until a political heir is found.
No major data for the euro zone is due out on Friday.