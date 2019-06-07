European markets set for solid gains as US jobs report looms

European stocks are expected to start Friday's session on a relatively positive note, as investors digested the latest news surrounding trade and the global economy.

Looking to the session's open, the FTSE 100 pointed to a rise of 17 points at 7,274, while Germany's DAX popped 49 points at 11,995 and France's CAC 40 indicated an incline of 18 points, at 5,289, according to IG.