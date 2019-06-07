What to watch today: Stocks rally, Wall Street looks toward jobs report, & IBM layoffs

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. futures were pointing to an extension of this week's rally at the Wall Street open, in what is already the best week of 2019 for the Dow and S&P 500. The May employment report, out before the open, could change that outlook, but for now, the Dow is poised to break a six-week losing streak and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on pace to end four-week losing streaks. (CNBC) Wall Street is looking towards today's jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect to see 180,000 jobs added in May, but a much larger or smaller payrolls number could help determine when the Fed will move on interest rate cuts. Also on the economic calendar, at 10 a.m. ET, the government will issue April wholesale inventories. (CNBC)



* The May jobs report is coming and economic reports don't get much more important than this one (CNBC) IBM (IBM) is planning to lay off about 1,700 workers, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke to CNBC. An IBM spokesperson told CNBC that the tech giant is continuing to "reposition our team to align with our focus on high-value segments of the IT market". There are no earnings reports of note out today.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

DocuSign (DOCU) earned an adjusted 7 cents per share for its fiscal first quarter, 2 cents more than analysts had expected. The electronic signature technology provider saw revenue come in above estimates, but investors appear concerned about a slowdown in the rate of growth in billings. Zoom Video (ZM) earned an adjusted 3 cents per share for its first quarter, two cents above estimates, while the video communications technology company also saw revenue beat forecasts. Zoom also gave better than expected current quarter revenue guidance. Guess (GES) lost 25 cents per share for its first quarter, 1 cent more than Wall Street had been anticipating. The apparel maker's revenue matched street forecasts, but Guess did give a full year earnings forecast above current consensus. Sanofi (SNY) hired Novartis (NVS) executive Paul Hudson as its new Chief Executive Officer. He will replace the drug maker's current CEO Olivier Brandcourt, who plans to retire in September. Zumiez (ZUMZ) reported first quarter profit of 3 cents per share, compared to Wall Street forecasts of a 9 cents per share loss. The action sports apparel maker also reported better than expected revenue for the quarter, with particular strength in the final two months of the quarter.

