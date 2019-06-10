China's rare earths exports fell in May amid trade war with the US

Skip Navigation
China says its May trade surplus was $41.65 billion, much more...

The larger trade surplus came as China's dollar-denominated exports surprisingly increased by 1.1% in May, while imports imports fell more than expected at 8.5%.

China Economyread more

Trump is 'perfectly happy' to hit China with new tariffs if Xi...

U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision about whether to slap China with more tariffs after meeting with his Chinese counterpart later this month in Japan, according...

World Economyread more

French Finance Minister: Trade war escalation would mean global...

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said governments need to clearly distinguish between national security concerns and trade disputes.

World Economyread more

Raytheon, United Technologies in all-stock deal to create...

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

How a United Technologies-Raytheon tie-up could make a 'monster...

Raytheon and United Technologies are in talks to create a defense and aerospace behemoth.

Airlinesread more

There's no sign of a recession in the US economy, Treasury...

"U.S. growth it still really the bright spot of the world," says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

US Economyread more

Australian treasurer calls for calm on US-China trade war

Australia is calling for calm as the trade war between Washington and Beijing rages on, appearing like there's no end in sight.

Politicsread more

Mnuchin defends using tariffs to solve security problems

U.S. President Donald Trump retains the right to impose new tariffs on Mexico or China and will do so if his demands aren't met, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on...

Politicsread more

Fiat Chrysler's North America arm announces partnership with...

Aurora, which employs over 200 at offices in Pittsburgh, Palo Alto and San Francisco, is led by CEO Chris Urmson who was one of the pioneers in the autonomous field and led a...

Autosread more

Chinese markets rise after release of higher-than-expected May...

Stocks in Asia traded higher on Monday morning after the release of official Chinese trade data for May, which showed the country's exports beating forecasts.

Asia Marketsread more

Dow futures point to a higher open after US-Mexico reach deal to...

Trump announced on Friday that he would not impose 5% tariffs on Mexican exports, after Mexico agreed to strengthen immigration enforcement.

Marketsread more

White House acting budget chief seeks to delay Huawei...

Vought asked for a delay in the implementation of the National Defense Authorization Act, signed by President Trump last year and which contains provisions that target Huawei,...

Technologyread more
World Economy

China's rare earths exports fell in May amid trade war with the US

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Key Points
  • Chinese exports of rare earths fell in May to 3,639.5 metric tons, customs data showed on Monday.
  • The decline came amid China's threat to stop supplying the U.S. with rare earths after tensions between the two countries escalated last month.
  • Experts are split on whether Beijing's rare earths threat could be a game changer in the ongoing trade war.
Miners are seen at the Bayan Obo mine containing rare earth minerals, in Inner Mongolia, China July 16, 2011.
Stringer | Reuters

Chinese exports of rare earths fell in May amid Beijing's threat to stop supplying the U.S. with those minerals used to make a wide range of consumer electronics.

Data released on Monday by Chinese customs showed that China exported 3,639.5 metric tons of rare earths last month, down from 4,329 metric tons in April. That came as total exports from China in May unexpectedly rose 1.1%, while imports fell by a surprise 8.5% — taking the country's overall trade surplus significantly higher to $41.65 billion.

Tensions between China and the U.S. — the two largest economies in the world — escalated last month after President Donald Trump increased tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Washington also placed Huawei on a blacklist for national security concerns, which limits American firms' ability to do business with the Chinese tech giant.

In return, Beijing raised tariffs on $60 billion of American goods and threatened to stop exporting rare earths to the U.S.

China is the world's leading producer of rare earths, which are a group of 17 minerals produced in fairly scarce quantities. They are commonly used in everything from car motors and electronics to oil refining and clean diesel to many major weapons systems the U.S. relies on for national security, including lasers and radar.

The country produced 120,000 metric tons or 70% of total rare earths in 2018, according to the United States Geological Survey. The U.S. pales in comparison, mining 15,000 metric tons of rare earths in 2018.

Experts are split on whether Beijing's rare earths threat could be a game changer in the ongoing trade war.

Some argue that the U.S. is more reliant on Chinese supply than what current trade data suggest, so China limiting rare earths exports could hurt American industries such as defense and autos. However, others say the American manufacturing sector is not a big consumer of rare earths, so Beijing's ability to use those minerals as a leverage is limited.

— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng, Tom DiChristopher and Yun Li contributed to this report.