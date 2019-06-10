China's rare earths exports fell in May amid trade war with the US

The larger trade surplus came as China's dollar-denominated exports surprisingly increased by 1.1% in May, while imports imports fell more than expected at 8.5%.China Economyread more
U.S. President Donald Trump will make a decision about whether to slap China with more tariffs after meeting with his Chinese counterpart later this month in Japan, according...World Economyread more
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said governments need to clearly distinguish between national security concerns and trade disputes.World Economyread more
The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.Aerospace & Defenseread more
Raytheon and United Technologies are in talks to create a defense and aerospace behemoth.Airlinesread more
"U.S. growth it still really the bright spot of the world," says Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.US Economyread more
Australia is calling for calm as the trade war between Washington and Beijing rages on, appearing like there's no end in sight.Politicsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump retains the right to impose new tariffs on Mexico or China and will do so if his demands aren't met, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on...Politicsread more
Aurora, which employs over 200 at offices in Pittsburgh, Palo Alto and San Francisco, is led by CEO Chris Urmson who was one of the pioneers in the autonomous field and led a...Autosread more
Stocks in Asia traded higher on Monday morning after the release of official Chinese trade data for May, which showed the country's exports beating forecasts.Asia Marketsread more
Trump announced on Friday that he would not impose 5% tariffs on Mexican exports, after Mexico agreed to strengthen immigration enforcement.Marketsread more
Chinese exports of rare earths fell in May amid Beijing's threat to stop supplying the U.S. with those minerals used to make a wide range of consumer electronics.
Data released on Monday by Chinese customs showed that China exported 3,639.5 metric tons of rare earths last month, down from 4,329 metric tons in April. That came as total exports from China in May unexpectedly rose 1.1%, while imports fell by a surprise 8.5% — taking the country's overall trade surplus significantly higher to $41.65 billion.
Tensions between China and the U.S. — the two largest economies in the world — escalated last month after President Donald Trump increased tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Washington also placed Huawei on a blacklist for national security concerns, which limits American firms' ability to do business with the Chinese tech giant.
In return, Beijing raised tariffs on $60 billion of American goods and threatened to stop exporting rare earths to the U.S.
China is the world's leading producer of rare earths, which are a group of 17 minerals produced in fairly scarce quantities. They are commonly used in everything from car motors and electronics to oil refining and clean diesel to many major weapons systems the U.S. relies on for national security, including lasers and radar.
The country produced 120,000 metric tons or 70% of total rare earths in 2018, according to the United States Geological Survey. The U.S. pales in comparison, mining 15,000 metric tons of rare earths in 2018.
Experts are split on whether Beijing's rare earths threat could be a game changer in the ongoing trade war.
Some argue that the U.S. is more reliant on Chinese supply than what current trade data suggest, so China limiting rare earths exports could hurt American industries such as defense and autos. However, others say the American manufacturing sector is not a big consumer of rare earths, so Beijing's ability to use those minerals as a leverage is limited.
— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng, Tom DiChristopher and Yun Li contributed to this report.