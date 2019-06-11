Will raising the age for required withdrawals from your retirement accounts make a difference?

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Trump says 'devalued' currencies put US at a disadvantage

President Donald Trump says the U.S. dollar is at a disadvantage compared with other currencies as central banks keep rates low.

Marketsread more

Beyond Meat is downgraded by analysts at J.P. Morgan

"This downgrade is purely a valuation call," J.P. Morgan said.

Marketsread more

The stock market is closing in on its all-time high. Here's what...

The next test for the stock market will be whether the major indexes can break through their all-time highs, just a short distance away.

Market Insiderread more

Don't expect a China deal at G-20, former Trump trade advisor...

"There won't be a deal at the G-20," Clete Willems tells Kayla Tausche at CNBC's Capital Exchange event in Washington.

Politicsread more

Beyond Meat is launching a 'meatier' version of its plant-based...

The new formula, which more closely mimics the texture of beef, comes as Tyson Foods and Nestle prepare to launch their own plant-based meats.

Food & Beverageread more

'Tariff Man' Trump heads to Iowa, a state scarred by his trade...

Trump's trip to Iowa shows an effort to contain the damage from tariffs ahead of the 2020 election — especially as Democratic presidential candidates swarm the state.

Politicsread more

Analyst sees '50% upside' if the feds break up Alphabet

If DOJ antitrust probe into Alphabet results in the tech giant's dissection, the stock should rocket 50%, according to one equity analyst.

Marketsread more

Three financial stocks to buy as big banks rally, investors say

Financials are surging for the second day in a row, coming back from their deep May sell-off. The rally is just getting started, says a technician.

Trading Nationread more

Hackers stole unreleased Radiohead music, asked for $150,000...

Hackers tried to extort English rock band Radiohead for $150,000, threatening to release archived music that the band never intended to be published. So, the band decided to...

Entertainmentread more

Huawei has reportedly been working on its Android rival for seven...

Huawei has reportedly been building its Android rival for the last 7 years in secret, anticipating a possible ban on using U.S. software for its products.

Technologyread more

GrubHub shares jump after Amazon shuts down its restaurant...

Shares of online food delivery services GrubHub and Waitr Holdings jumped Tuesday after Amazon said it was shutting down its four-year-old rival service, which delivered...

Restaurantsread more

Morgan Stanley: Investors 'undervalue' the future of Tesla's...

Tesla has lost nearly a third of its value this year but Morgan Stanley thinks that's unfair given the value of some pieces of the company.

Investingread more
Personal Finance

Will raising the age for required withdrawals from your retirement accounts make a difference?

Sarah O'Brien@sarahtgobrien
Key Points
  • The Secure Act, which passed the House of Representatives in May and awaits action in the Senate, would increase the age for required minimum distributions to 72 from 70½.
  • A theoretical $500,000 portfolio, earning 5% annually, would have $33,500 more at age 89 if the RMDs started at age 72.

If you could delay making required withdrawals from your retirement accounts until age 72 instead of 70½, what would the effect be?

While you may end up with more savings as a result, the difference probably wouldn't be enough to make or break your retirement, financial advisors say.

As part of the Secure Act, a bill before Congress that aims to improve the nation's retirement savings, the age at which you must begin taking required minimum distributions (or RMDs) from retirement accounts would increase by 18 months.

Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

"It really wouldn't make that much difference for most people," said certified financial planner Mark Wilson, president of MILE Wealth Management in Irvine, California. "Most people can't afford to delay taking money from their accounts anyway."

The Secure Act was passed by the House of Representatives in late May and now awaits Senate action. In addition to increasing the age for RMDs, the bill would make it easier for small businesses to band together to offer 401(k) plans; require businesses to let long-term, part-time workers become eligible for retirement benefits; and repeal the maximum age for making contributions to traditional individual retirement accounts (right now, it's 70½). It also would make it easier for annuities to be offered in retirement plans.

Whether all of the provisions will make it into a final measure agreed upon by both chambers of Congress is uncertain. And other retirement bills in the mix that seek additional changes — including one that proposes an RMD age of 75 — are unlikely to gain any traction until legislators are able to finalize the Secure Act.

VIDEO2:0302:03
Americans think they're prepared for retirement, but are they right?
Personal Finance

Required withdrawals apply to 401(k) plans — both traditional and the Roth version — and similar workplace plans, as well as most individual retirement accounts (Roth IRAs do not come with required withdrawals until after the account owner's death).

Current law says you have to take your first RMD for the year in which you turn 70½, although it can be delayed until April 1 of the following year. In all subsequent years — including the one when you take your first RMD by April 1, if you go that route — you must take the required amount by Dec. 31. If you're working and contributing to a retirement plan sponsored by your employer, RMDs do not apply to that particular account until you retire.

The amount you must withdraw is basically determined by dividing the balance of each qualifying account by your life expectancy as defined by the IRS.

More from Personal Finance:
This tax savings strategy for massive IRAs could disappear
Rolling Stones concert goers to get schooled on lifetime income
Stretch your retirement savings the furthest in this state

Advisors say that if you were to leave the money in the account to continue growing, the higher balance at age 72 would mean a higher RMD — both because of the higher balance and a shorter life expectancy than at age 70½.

"If the life expectancy tables aren't changed, you'd just have to withdraw a larger amount," said Kristi Sullivan, a CFP and owner of Sullivan Financial Planning in Denver.

The charts below illustrate how a theoretical $500,000 portfolio would perform over time, earning 5% annually, under the current and proposed law. The difference at age 89 is $33,500 more if RMDs started at age 72.

RMD impact under current law

Age Beginning balance RMD 5% annual growth Ending balance
70"$500,000""-$18,248""$24,088""$505,839"
72"$511,089""-$19,964""$24,556""$515,681"
75"$522,599""-$22,821""$24,886""$522,599"
79"$525,301""-$26,938""$24,918""$523,280"
89"$442,937""-$36,911""$20,301""$426,327"

RMD impact under proposed law

Age Beginning balance RMD 5 percent growth Ending balance
70"$500,000"n a "$25,000""$525,000"
72"$551,250""-$21,533""$26,486""$556,203"
75"$563,665""-$24,614""$26,953""$566,003"
79"$566,579""-$29,055""$26,876""$564,399"
89"$477,743""-$39,812""$21,897""$459,827"

However, a later RMD age could potentially allow wealthier people extra time to do some tax planning to minimize the impact of those withdrawals when they do need to take them.

For example, some advisors recommend moving money to a Roth IRA from a traditional IRA or 401(k). While you'd have to pay taxes on the amount converted, you'd pay no taxes on those Roth withdrawals down the road. And, you can spread that conversion over several years to minimize the annual tax impact.

At the same time, however, the Secure Act also proposes changing the rules that apply to inherited retirement accounts — the so-called stretch IRA. It would require most nonspouse beneficiaries to withdraw the money within 10 years of the original account owner's death. Right now, the amount that must be withdrawn by those beneficiaries is based on their own life expectancy — which often is far longer than a decade.

"Losing the stretch IRA would change a lot of planning," Wilson said.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.