Facebook's EU regulator says it 'remains to be seen' if Mark Zuckerberg is serious about privacy

The Irish regulator conducting nearly one dozen investigations into Facebook isn't convinced by Mark Zuckerberg's privacy push.

The internet giant's stock fell Wednesday after a report in the Wall Street Journal suggested the Facebook boss has previously been aware of potential issues with privacy, arising from the firm's business practices.

In a CNBC interview Wednesday, Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon said "it's all going to remain to be seen" whether Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg are serious about a shift toward privacy and security on the platform.

In the meantime, Dixon said Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) will continue its investigations into Facebook and other U.S. tech giants as they face increased scrutiny by regulators around the world.

"There will certainly be some of the investigations into Facebook that will reach a conclusion in the coming months," Dixon told CNBC. She added she has met and spoke with "a number of the senior executives at Facebook."