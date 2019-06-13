Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Red Robin, Callaway Golf, RH & more

Sources tell CNBC that GE Ventures, the corporate venture arm for GE, is looking to sell off its entire portfolio of investments.Technologyread more
Howard Marks is worried to hear investors say "this time it's different" or openly wonder if the bull market "can only get better forever."Marketsread more
Attacks near the world's busiest sea lane for oil shipments come amid escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and its allies in the Gulf.Energyread more
Sears' former CEO, Eddie Lampert says severance to workers has been paid, and he defends himself against criticism of his tenure as CEO.Retailread more
Bank of America points to pre-need service companies, which make funeral arrangements before the person dies.Marketsread more
Conducting a home assessment can help cut your energy use — and bills — significantly. Here's where homeowners can start if they want to reap the rewards of those savings.Personal Financeread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Shares of Beyond Meat were up slightly Thursday after falling about 4% in premarket trading after Tyson Foods announced plans to launch plant-based nuggets this summer.Food & Beverageread more
As its efforts to stem hyperinflation flounder, Venezuela's socialist government has taken to issuing new large-denominated notes to help its citizens cope with rising costs.Economyread more
Pelosi also said that Democrats will be introducing a package of legislation "mandating that campaigns report foreign offers of assistance."Politicsread more
President Donald Trump's senior counselor Kellyanne Conway should be removed from the federal government for repeatedly violating a law that bars executive branch employees...Politicsread more
Check out the companies making headlines midday Thursday:
RH — The furniture store company skyrocketed more than 20% after reporting quarterly numbers that exceeded expectations and hiked its full-year outlook. RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, reported earnings per share of $1.85 on revenue of $598 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $1.55 per share on sales of $584 million. The company also expects full-year earnings to range between $8.76 per share and $9.27. That's up from a prior range of $8.05 to $8.69 per share.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers — Red Robin shares surged nearly 30% as Vintage Capital, an activist investor and a shareholder in the company, expressed interest in taking the company private with a $40 per share bid.
Callaway Golf — The golf club maker's stock surged more than 12% after activist Jana Partners revealed a 9.2% stake in the company. The position makes Jana the second-largest shareholder Callaway.
Disney — The media giant rose more than 3% after a Morgan Stanley analyst hiked his price target on the stock to $160 per share from $135. The analyst said Disney's streaming service, Disney+, could boost the company's bottom line by $11 per share over the next five years.
Oxford Industries — Shares of the high-end clothing company jumped more than 7% on the back of better-than-expected first-quarter results. Oxford reported earnings per share of $1.30. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $1.21 per share. The company also said it "continues to mitigate risks from potential tariff increases."
American Airlines — American Airlines shares climbed 6% after J.P. Morgan highlighted rising domestic fares. "We are confident that knowledge of increased domestic fare resilience is not yet priced into the market," the analyst said.
Hess, Phillips 66, Schlumberger — Energy shares rose alongside oil prices after two explosions on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Hess and Phillips 66 both gained more than 2% while Schlumberger rose 3%.
Lululemon Athletica — Shares of Lululemon rose 2.7%and reached a record high after its first-quarter earnings outpaced expectations. The apparel maker posted earnings per share of 74 cents, topping a Refinitiv estimate 70 cents. The company's revenue topped analyst estimates. Lululemon also hiked its full-year earnings and revenue guidance.
Williams-Sonoma — Shares rose 6% after an analyst at Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma to accumulate from hold, noting the company's strong same-store sales in the first quarter were not a "fluke."