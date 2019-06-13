Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Red Robin, Callaway Golf, RH & more

Check out the companies making headlines midday Thursday:

RH — The furniture store company skyrocketed more than 20% after reporting quarterly numbers that exceeded expectations and hiked its full-year outlook. RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, reported earnings per share of $1.85 on revenue of $598 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $1.55 per share on sales of $584 million. The company also expects full-year earnings to range between $8.76 per share and $9.27. That's up from a prior range of $8.05 to $8.69 per share.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers — Red Robin shares surged nearly 30% as Vintage Capital, an activist investor and a shareholder in the company, expressed interest in taking the company private with a $40 per share bid.

Callaway Golf — The golf club maker's stock surged more than 12% after activist Jana Partners revealed a 9.2% stake in the company. The position makes Jana the second-largest shareholder Callaway.

Disney — The media giant rose more than 3% after a Morgan Stanley analyst hiked his price target on the stock to $160 per share from $135. The analyst said Disney's streaming service, Disney+, could boost the company's bottom line by $11 per share over the next five years.

Oxford Industries — Shares of the high-end clothing company jumped more than 7% on the back of better-than-expected first-quarter results. Oxford reported earnings per share of $1.30. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of $1.21 per share. The company also said it "continues to mitigate risks from potential tariff increases."

American Airlines — American Airlines shares climbed 6% after J.P. Morgan highlighted rising domestic fares. "We are confident that knowledge of increased domestic fare resilience is not yet priced into the market," the analyst said.

Hess, Phillips 66, Schlumberger — Energy shares rose alongside oil prices after two explosions on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Hess and Phillips 66 both gained more than 2% while Schlumberger rose 3%.

Lululemon Athletica — Shares of Lululemon rose 2.7%and reached a record high after its first-quarter earnings outpaced expectations. The apparel maker posted earnings per share of 74 cents, topping a Refinitiv estimate 70 cents. The company's revenue topped analyst estimates. Lululemon also hiked its full-year earnings and revenue guidance.

Williams-Sonoma — Shares rose 6% after an analyst at Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma to accumulate from hold, noting the company's strong same-store sales in the first quarter were not a "fluke."