European stocks set to open cautiously higher amid Middle East tensions

The Morgan Stanley Business Conditions Index fell by 32 points in June, its largest one-month decline on record.
Hong Kong activists say they are planning another mass rally at the weekend to pressure the government to drop a plan to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland as worries...
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Friday accused the U.S. of jumping "to make allegations against Iran."
Could artificial intelligence transform the way we think about renewable energy storage?
India and Pakistan have a fraught relationship at the best of times, but when it comes to cricket, the competition takes on a whole different agenda.
The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday that set...
Shares in Asia Pacific traded mixed on Friday afternoon, as oil prices rose following attacks on two tanker ships in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will leave the job at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for attacks earlier in the day on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman near Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping...
Apple made Comcast and Charter agree to sell iPads, Apple TVs and other lower-volume devices as part of the cable companies' deal to offer the iPhone on their mobile service.
The departure of Tesla Autopilot perception lead Zeljko Popovic comes at a critical time, as Tesla is promising its electric vehicles will be capable of operating as...
European stocks are set to open fractionally higher Friday as tensions heighten between the U.S. and Iran following attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.
The FTSE 100 was expected to rise around 9 points to 7,377 while the DAX was seen around 7 points higher at 12,176. The CAC 40 looked set to edge around 3 point higher to 5,378.
Worldwide focus Thursday was on the Middle East, after Norwegian and Japanese-owned oil tankers suffered explosions near the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military released footage which it claimed showed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps removing an unexploded mine from the side of one of the stricken tankers - a claim Tehran strongly denies. The event caused oil prices to surge.
Stocks in Asia traded mixed Friday afternoon as oil prices continued to rise. China's Shenzhen composite led losses with a 0.64% fall while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index continued to slip amid mass protests over a controversial extradition bill.
Back in Europe, U.K.-focused shares dipped Thursday as Brexiteer Boris Johnson landed a convincing victory in the first round of voting for the Conservative party leadership, making him the favorite to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May. Johnson has said he will take the U.K. out of the European Union on October 31 with or without a deal in place.
Investors will also be monitoring a bill introduced in the U.S. Senate Thursday to slap sanctions on individuals and companies developing Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project.
Meanwhile at this week's meeting in Luxembourg, European finance ministers are discussing new restructuring rules for euro zone sovereign bonds which could drive up yields of high-debt states from 2022, according to a draft report.
In corporate news, Volkswagen and Ford are close to reaching a real on a partnership for the development of self-driving and electric vehicles, VW's CEO said Thursday.
French inflation data is due before the opening bell, with Italy set to follow at 10 a.m.