Trump blasts Democrats for Hope Hicks testimony, calls congressional hearings 'rigged'

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks arrives at a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee June 19, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted House Democrats for subpoenaing his former aide Hope Hicks to testify, calling hearings focusing on his administration rigged.

Trump issued a series of scathing tweets attacking Democrats shortly after Hicks began testifying behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee.

The committee planned to ask Hicks, who had been the White House communications director, about possible obstruction of justice by Trump as detailed in incidents described in the recent report by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Before Trump teed off on the Democrats, Judiciary Committee member Rep. David Cicilline, R-RI, told reporters that while Hicks had answered "some" questions from the panel, "mostly she is hiding behind the facetious claim of complete immunity about anything to do with her service in the White House."

"The president's lawyers are directing her not to answer any questions even as we are recounting stuff she told to the special counsel," Cicilline said.

"This will be the beginning of what I presume will be litigation."