Trump blasts Democrats for Hope Hicks testimony, calls congressional hearings 'rigged'

Normally, when the Fed starts loosening policy it does so amid clear-cut signs of economic weakness.Economyread more
Wall Street economists are anxiously awaiting Wednesday's FOMC meeting.Marketsread more
More and more American firms are calling for the Trump administration to resolve its conflict with China.World Economyread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer connects the dots by reasoning that if the president were to act he would pick a replacement for Powell that would do his bidding.Economyread more
All trains traveling in and out of New York Penn Station have been halted because of an Amtrak overhead wire issue, New Jersey Transit said Wednesday.Transportationread more
This just might be Fed Chair Jerome Powell's toughest meeting yet because whatever the outcome, odds are high that it will disappoint a large group.Market Insiderread more
Facebook has given us plenty of reasons to quit, including a new report that talks about the disgusting working conditions of a company it uses to employ contractors, named...Technologyread more
American Airlines is ordering Airbus' new A321XLR, according to a source familiar with details of the agreement.Paris Air Showread more
Shoppers are "very nuanced in their expectations," Ron Johnson, the former CEO of J.C. Penney and the former senior vice president of Apple's retail division, said at CNBC's...Evolveread more
Tesla shares are nearing Morgan Stanley's price target but the firm isn't sure how to tell investors to value Elon Musk's company.Investingread more
Singer Ed Sheeran is on track to break the record for the highest-grossing concert tour ever, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.Entertainmentread more
President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted House Democrats for subpoenaing his former aide Hope Hicks to testify, calling hearings focusing on his administration rigged.
Trump issued a series of scathing tweets attacking Democrats shortly after Hicks began testifying behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee.
The committee planned to ask Hicks, who had been the White House communications director, about possible obstruction of justice by Trump as detailed in incidents described in the recent report by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Before Trump teed off on the Democrats, Judiciary Committee member Rep. David Cicilline, R-RI, told reporters that while Hicks had answered "some" questions from the panel, "mostly she is hiding behind the facetious claim of complete immunity about anything to do with her service in the White House."
"The president's lawyers are directing her not to answer any questions even as we are recounting stuff she told to the special counsel," Cicilline said.
"This will be the beginning of what I presume will be litigation."
But Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said: "All I'll say is that ... Ms. Hicks is answering questions put to her, and the interview continues."
On Tuesday night, White House counsel Pat Cipollone claimed that "Ms. Hicks is absolutely immune from being compelled to testify before Congress with respect to matters occurring during her service as a senior adviser to the President."
Hicks, who last year joined the media company Fox as its top communications officer, earlier this month agreed to give House Democrats some documents after the White House told her not to comply with a subpoena.