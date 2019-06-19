Skip Navigation
Politics

Trump blasts Democrats for Hope Hicks testimony, calls congressional hearings 'rigged'

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • President Donald Trump blasted House Democrats for issuing a subpoena to former aide Hope Hicks.
  • Trump called the Judiciary Committee hearing and other inquiries by Democrats "rigged."
  • Democrats are eyeing details of Trump's conduct detailed by special counsel Robert Mueller's recent report.
Former White House communications director Hope Hicks arrives at a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee June 19, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson | Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Wednesday blasted House Democrats for subpoenaing his former aide Hope Hicks to testify, calling hearings focusing on his administration rigged.

Trump issued a series of scathing tweets attacking Democrats shortly after Hicks began testifying behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee.

The committee planned to ask Hicks, who had been the White House communications director, about possible obstruction of justice by Trump as detailed in incidents described in the recent report by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Before Trump teed off on the Democrats, Judiciary Committee member Rep. David Cicilline, R-RI, told reporters that while Hicks had answered "some" questions from the panel, "mostly she is hiding behind the facetious claim of complete immunity about anything to do with her service in the White House."

"The president's lawyers are directing her not to answer any questions even as we are recounting stuff she told to the special counsel," Cicilline said.

"This will be the beginning of what I presume will be litigation."

VIDEO0:3200:32
Hope Hicks arrives to testify before the House Judiciary Committee
Politics

But Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said: "All I'll say is that ... Ms. Hicks is answering questions put to her, and the interview continues."

On Tuesday night, White House counsel Pat Cipollone claimed that "Ms. Hicks is absolutely immune from being compelled to testify before Congress with respect to matters occurring during her service as a senior adviser to the President."

Hicks, who last year joined the media company Fox as its top communications officer, earlier this month agreed to give House Democrats some documents after the White House told her not to comply with a subpoena.