What to watch today: Dow to rise, Eldorado buys Caesars, and Trump plans new Iran sanctions

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, as traders monitor geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Stocks set record highs this past week, after the Fed indicated it is open to cutting interest rates. But expect this week's G-20 summit to sway sentiment as President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping meet to discuss trade deal. (CNBC)



* Stocks on track for best first half in 22 years (CNBC) Bitcoin surged above $11,000, hitting a more than 15-month high, as the Libra digital coin project from Facebook (FB) put cryptocurrencies back into focus. Bitcoin is up more than 170% this year. The currency set an all-time high of more than $19,000 in December 2017 before tanking to under $4,000 a year later and languishing there until just recently. (CNBC) Shares of Caesars Entertainment (CZR) were jumping more than 16% in premarket trading after Eldorado Resorts (ERI) agreed to buy Caesars in a $17.3 billion cash and stock deal, including debt. Caesars has been under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn. The combined company will keep the Caesars name. (Reuters) There are no major earnings to report today and an empty economic calendar. But later in the week, investors get new home sales and consumer confidence numbers tomorrow. Durable goods are out Wednesday. On Thursday, it's weekly jobless claims, real GDP and pending home sales. Friday brings personal income and consumer sentiment.

"Toy Story 4" catapulted to the top of the domestic weekend box office with a $118 million haul. The Disney (DIS) and Pixar film had the third-highest debut of 2019 and the highest debut of any "Toy Story" film. However, the movie fell short of analyst expectations, which called for it to make at least $150 million. Shares of Palatin Technologies (PTN) were soaring about 30% and Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) shares were up about 9% in the premarket. The FDA late Friday approved the sale of Vyleesi, an injection designed to heighten women's sex drive. It was developed by Palatin, which granted exclusive licensing rights to Amag. Google's competitors are getting ready to meet with Justice Department officials, according to the Wall Street Journal, as the government prepares an antitrust probe of the Alphabet (GOOGL) unit. Rival companies are saying Big Tech are illegally abusing their market power.

