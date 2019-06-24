Reservations no longer needed to visit Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, but that doesn't mean you'll get in

Nineteen billionaires release a letter asking the 2020 presidential candidates to support a tax on America's richest families.Economyread more
The planet of Batuu is now open to all Disneyland guests, but that doesn't mean visiting it is going to be easy.
The month-long reservation period, which restricted crowd sizes and how long guests could wander around the new land, has come to an end. Starting Monday, anyone who has purchased a ticket to Disney's California-based theme park will be eligible to enter Star Wars Galaxy's Edge.
However, that doesn't mean everyone will get in.
Disney has made it clear that Batuu will be subject to capacity limits and, if the land becomes overcrowded, fans will not be guaranteed entrance to the area or to its rides.
While reservations to get into the land aren't required, if you want to step foot in Oga's Cantina or Savi's workshop, you'll need to enter a virtual queue. Starting at 7 a.m. PT every morning, Disney will open the online reservation system for these experiences.
Reservations can be made through the Disneyland app or through the park's website and a deposit will be required.
For Oga's, a fee of $10 per person must be placed when you book your reservation. However, Disney will only charge you if you do not check in for your time slot. Parkgoers will have 45 minutes in the Cantina and at least one person in the group must be over age 14.
At Savi's workshop, where fans build custom lightsabers, the deposit is $199.99, or the full cost of the experience. Like Oga's the deposit at Savi's will be forfeited if you do not show up.
"Reservations are nontransferable and may not be sold or bartered," the company posted on its website. So, be prepared to show your reservation confirmation, a photo ID and the credit card you used to book the experience. Disney wants to prevent people from making reservations and then reselling them to other guests.
A Disney cast member who works in the park and asked not to be identified said he expects lines will still be long now that the park is open to everyone.
"My main worry with the lines is that people will inevitably get frustrated and will take it out on the cast members," he said. "It's already happened to me a few times, but the guests need to understand that we are trying our best to be courteous and efficient."
Currently, only the Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run ride is open. The Rise of the Resistance ride will open later this year, and likely aid in dispersing crowds around the park.
Disney has spared no expense to make Batuu as immersive for fans as possible. Those tasked with manning the merchant stalls, secret workshops and cantinas have been encouraged to develop their own unique identities, including mannerisms, intricate backstories and their appearance. Cast members are permitted to choose a side, First Order or Resistance, or align themselves as neutral in a role known as "scoundrel."
"If a guest feels like a cast member truly went out of their way to make a great experience, they should consider submitting a cast compliment," said the cast member, who plays a scoundrel in Batuu. "We try to help out in every way we can, but when someone recognizes our actions it lets our managers know we're doing an exceptional job."