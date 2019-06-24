Reservations no longer needed to visit Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, but that doesn't mean you'll get in

The planet of Batuu is now open to all Disneyland guests, but that doesn't mean visiting it is going to be easy.

The month-long reservation period, which restricted crowd sizes and how long guests could wander around the new land, has come to an end. Starting Monday, anyone who has purchased a ticket to Disney's California-based theme park will be eligible to enter Star Wars Galaxy's Edge.

However, that doesn't mean everyone will get in.

Disney has made it clear that Batuu will be subject to capacity limits and, if the land becomes overcrowded, fans will not be guaranteed entrance to the area or to its rides.

While reservations to get into the land aren't required, if you want to step foot in Oga's Cantina or Savi's workshop, you'll need to enter a virtual queue. Starting at 7 a.m. PT every morning, Disney will open the online reservation system for these experiences.

Reservations can be made through the Disneyland app or through the park's website and a deposit will be required.

For Oga's, a fee of $10 per person must be placed when you book your reservation. However, Disney will only charge you if you do not check in for your time slot. Parkgoers will have 45 minutes in the Cantina and at least one person in the group must be over age 14.