Stock futures surge after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says US-China deal is 90% complete

Mnuchin: 'We were about 90% of the way' on China trade deal and...

Mnuchin told CNBC that he's confident President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping can make progress in stalled trade talks.

Stock futures surge after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says...

U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday morning after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that the U.S. and China were almost there on a trade deal.

Mnuchin says sanctions must be working for Iran leadership to be...

President Donald Trump's administration hopes additional sanctions on Iran will force the country to negotiate.

Mueller agrees to publicly testify before House committees on...

Democrats want Mueller's testimony on his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump's efforts to influence it.

Weekly mortgage rates fall further, but only refinance...

Mortgage application volume was 40% higher than a year ago, largely because lower rates are strengthening the refinance market.

A complete guide to the Trump-Xi meeting this week

Stocks should rally if the U.S. and China agree to new negotiations and a ceasefire in the trade war, but the economic impact of tariffs will continue.

Bitcoin soars close to $13,000, hitting a 17-month high

Bitcoin surged as high as $12,919 in early morning trade Wednesday, to its highest level since January 2018.

AbbVie deal may conclude a tumultuous 4 years for Botox-maker...

AbbVie's deal to buy Allergan for about $63 billion is a "nice exit from a tough situation," RBC Capital Markets analyst Randall Stanicky says.

Omada takes its digital approach to diabetes prevention to other...

Omada Health just raised $73 million at a valuation of around $600 million as it seeks to expand its digital health offerings.

Chevy is working on a truck that could be the first pickup to top...

Chevy is just rolling out an all-new version of its heavy-duty Silverado with the new High Country trim package that could become the first U.S. pickup to top $100,000, Chevy...

The trade war is weighing on Chinese home buying in the US

The trade war between Beijing and Washington appears to have depressed Chinese property purchases in the United States. China's own actions may also be playing a role.

Read the email from Elon Musk to Tesla employees, pushing them to...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent out another email to his employees, pushing them to aim for a record number of vehicle deliveries to end the second quarter of 2019.

Stock futures surge after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says US-China deal is 90% complete

Spriha Srivastava@spriha
Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • "We were about 90% of the way there (with a deal) and I think there's a path to complete this," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Wednesday, without providing detail on what the final 10% of an agreement might entail.
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is assessing whether the U.S. economy is calling for lower rates.
Wall Street set for higher open on renewed China trade hopes
U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday morning after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that the U.S. and China were almost there on a trade deal.

At around 5:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 106 points, indicating a positive open of more than 112 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.

"We were about 90% of the way there (with a deal) and I think there's a path to complete this," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Wednesday, without providing detail on what the final 10% of an agreement might entail. He said he's confident President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping can make progress in stalled trade talks at the forthcoming Group of 20 (G-20) meeting this weekend.

Wall Street saw its worst day of June on Tuesday on the back of comments from Federal Reserve officials. Fed Chair Jerome Powell Tuesday said the central bank is assessing whether the U.S. economy is calling for lower rates. However, Powell also said that the Fed will take a wait-and-see approach given how rapid recent economic changes have been.

Earlier on Tuesday, James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, downplayed prospects of a rate cut. Market expectations point to a rate cut in July.

In terms of data, there will be durable goods numbers at advanced economic indicators due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In corporate news, General Mills and KB Home are due to report earnings.