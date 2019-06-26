Stock futures surge after Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says US-China deal is 90% complete

U.S. stock index futures jumped Wednesday morning after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that the U.S. and China were almost there on a trade deal.

At around 5:30 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 106 points, indicating a positive open of more than 112 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both seen slightly higher.

"We were about 90% of the way there (with a deal) and I think there's a path to complete this," Mnuchin told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Wednesday, without providing detail on what the final 10% of an agreement might entail. He said he's confident President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping can make progress in stalled trade talks at the forthcoming Group of 20 (G-20) meeting this weekend.