Politics

Ex-Trump advisor Steve Bannon: Huawei is a 'dirty bomb inside industrial democracies'

Jessica Bursztynsky@jbursz
Key Points
  • The U.S. should not accept a trade deal from China that excludes regulations on Chinese tech giant Huawei, says the hardline former White House chief strategist.
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping is reportedly expected to present President Trump with settlement terms, including relief for Huawei.
  • "I think this is going to be a very big deal, and I think that's why Xi is putting it out there as a precondition," says Bannon.
Steve Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist to U.S. President Donald Trump
Getty Images

The U.S. should not accept a trade deal from China that excludes regulations on Chinese technology giant Huawei, hardline former Trump advisor Steve Bannon told CNBC on Thursday.

"Huawei is essentially a dirty bomb inside industrial democracies," said President Donald Trump's former chief White House strategist. "I think we're finally waking people up to that."

Last month, the U.S. declared a national emergency over threats against American technology, leading the Trump administration to effectively blacklist Huawei from conducting business with U.S. companies. About a week later, the agency put a 90-day hold on the move.

This comes as Washington and Beijing have been engaged in an 11-month trade war and stepped up tit-for-tat retaliations in the past two months. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet at the G-20 summit in Japan on Saturday with trade talks stalled.

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Xi is expected to present the U.S. with preliminary terms before Beijing will settle the trade disputes. Among the conditions is a deal on Huawei. China will reportedly demand the U.S. remove its restrictions on the sale of U.S. tech to Huawei.

The Huawei piece is going to be a "very big deal" in the overall talks, Bannon said in a "Squawk Box " interview. "I think that's why Xi is putting it out there as a precondition for everything else to go on."

Bannon has been critical of China in the past, telling CNBC in May that the country has been "running an economic war against the industrial democracies for now 20 years."

— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.