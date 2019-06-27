Ex-Trump advisor Steve Bannon: Huawei is a 'dirty bomb inside industrial democracies'

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The U.S. should not accept a trade deal from China that excludes regulations on Chinese technology giant Huawei, hardline former Trump advisor Steve Bannon told CNBC on Thursday.
"Huawei is essentially a dirty bomb inside industrial democracies," said President Donald Trump's former chief White House strategist. "I think we're finally waking people up to that."
Last month, the U.S. declared a national emergency over threats against American technology, leading the Trump administration to effectively blacklist Huawei from conducting business with U.S. companies. About a week later, the agency put a 90-day hold on the move.
This comes as Washington and Beijing have been engaged in an 11-month trade war and stepped up tit-for-tat retaliations in the past two months. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet at the G-20 summit in Japan on Saturday with trade talks stalled.
The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Xi is expected to present the U.S. with preliminary terms before Beijing will settle the trade disputes. Among the conditions is a deal on Huawei. China will reportedly demand the U.S. remove its restrictions on the sale of U.S. tech to Huawei.
The Huawei piece is going to be a "very big deal" in the overall talks, Bannon said in a "Squawk Box " interview. "I think that's why Xi is putting it out there as a precondition for everything else to go on."
Bannon has been critical of China in the past, telling CNBC in May that the country has been "running an economic war against the industrial democracies for now 20 years."
— This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.