Cramer Remix: Why to own individual retail stocks over the sector ETF

Money managers in the wake of June's jobs report have been getting behind stocks that tend to benefit from a strong labor market, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday.

A number of dominant retailers, too, have emerged as winners from the employment data, he said pointing to names such as Walmart, Costco and Lululemon.

The "Mad Money" host added Home Depot and Amazon to the list. While some portfolio managers like to buy the VanEck Vectors Retail ETF, Cramer advised viewers against doing so. An ETF, or exchange-traded fund, is a bucket of stocks that track a particular sector.

"I think that's a mistake, though, because 20% of this thing is Amazon. Home Depot and Walmart are both 10%, Costco's 5%," Cramer said. "You're getting a lot of exposure to good retailers, but then you also got the lower-quality names in there, too."

Cramer said investors should find individual equities to get behind in the space. He also explained why he stays away from sector ETFs in general.

"I'd rather own the best than a mix of the best, the mediocre, and the worst," he said.

