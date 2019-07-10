James Dolan, the New York Knicks, and a lesson in economic monopolies and markets

New York Knicks owner James Dolan reacts to Kevin Knox #20 of the Knicks falling at his feet as he watches an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors from his front row seat on March 28, 2019 at Madison Square Garden Center in New York City. Raptors won 117-92. Paul Bereswill | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

The U.S. labor market is hot, with unemployment at a multi-decade low and companies struggling to find individuals to fill skilled job positions. The recent free agent, and sign-and-trade, frenzy in the National Basketball Association is like a hyped-up version of the job seeker's market all over the nation. And on the other side of that equation, having trouble signing top talent, has been James Dolan, executive chairman and CEO of the Knicks' parent organization, the Madison Square Garden Company. New York Knicks fans love to hate Dolan. Business leaders should take a different lesson from Dolan's ups and downs over the years with the team — less emotional, more focused on how to balance respect and authority, as well as financial duty. For years, the Knicks have been largely non-competitive in the NBA while still managing to enjoy the bright lights of Broadway and play in Madison Square Garden, "The World's Most Famous Arena." And tickets to Knicks games still command a premium. That's the good news. Learn from NFL, NBA, and Esports leaders how the sports industry's success in innovation, motivation, and data integration can be applied to any business at CNBC's @Work: Human Capital + Finance Summit in Chicago on July 16. It was the recent signings of NBA stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving by the Brooklyn Nets — who play a mere 20 minutes away from MSG in Brooklyn and had reportedly been high on the Knicks' off-season list — as well as the Knicks' lack of major free agent signings as other teams rearranged the championship contender map, that offered a heads-up for leaders of organizations in competitive markets. Some press reports indicated that among the reasons high-profile free-agent players chose to skip the Knicks was Dolan. The Knicks are not saying anything. The team declined to comment for this article. They have made moves this offseason, announcing the addition of five free agents on Tuesday, and reportedly in the running for another significant NBA player, though these are seen as "plan B" moves rather than big wins.

Leadership at the top

Recent NBA player decisions have economic roots, according to Marc Edelman, a professor at the Baruch College Zicklin School of Business who has written widely on the sports industry and serves as a sports consultant. "Most sports teams enjoy territorial monopolies from a business perspective. When there is a monopoly, a business can operate inefficiently. The New York Knicks cannot operate as a monopoly because they face local competition from the Brooklyn Nets," said Edelman. "In this unique sports market featuring competition rather than monopoly, leadership at the top becomes substantially more important." Dolan, who inherited the team from his father Charles, is known for meddling in the Knicks basketball decisions. Among the negative attention Dolan has generated: trying to boss around Phil Jackson during his first few days in charge of the Knicks when the famed coach took over in 2014; forcing the former face-of-the-franchise Carmelo Anthony to apologize to a heckler following a loss, and banning a team legend, Charles Oakley, who played a key role in one of the Knicks' last serious runs at the NBA title in the 1990s. "They know what's going on. They have more awareness these days, and they can make up their minds on their own," Oakley, who has a lawsuit pending against Dolan, said of current NBA players in a recent New York Times article. "When he decided to attack a New York Basketball icon, Dolan had to understand, at least for certain players and certain fans drawn to basketball in the New York area, that they had another choice," Edelman said. "If the Bulls ownership group were to have Scottie Pippen thrown out of an arena, they would alienate a significant portion of their fan base. However, they would not have to worry about their fans fleeing to Milwaukee, which would entail travel of over an hour."

Especially in a market where there is not a monopoly, Dolan needs to understand from an economic point of view that he has to be likeable or else potential consumers may choose to purchase from the Nets ownership group. Marc Edelman Baruch College professor of law and sports business consultant

Whether a mom-and-pop store, a Fortune 500 company, or the most valuable basketball team in the world, the buck stops at the top, and lack of ability to recruit top talent may ultimately influence won/loss records and ticket sales. "In this situation, Dolan is not just a leader, he is the owner. Individuals and consumers throughout time have chosen not to engage in business interactions because of dislike for an owner or seller. (Dolan) is the face/chief salesperson for the New York Knicks. Especially in a market where there is not a monopoly, Dolan needs to understand from an economic point of view that he has to be likeable or else potential consumers may choose to purchase from the Nets ownership group," Edelman said. Knicks' organization instability has not helped: There have been 10 coaches since Jeff Van Gundy left in 2001, and several general managers. Meanwhile, there is optimism from the Brooklyn Nets that the recent signings will result in record revenue. After the league's moratorium on discussing free agency ended Monday, team owner Mikhail Prokhorov sent an email saying that he expects the team to "surpass our highest revenue marks in franchise history this year." Meanwhile, Wall Street has been worrying that the short-term future of the Knicks includes less financial leverage over the public. Missing out on the superstars available in free agency means less ability to increase Knicks viewership, which could have increased revenue. BTIG analysts estimated in May (before the free agent news) that if the Knicks had built a team capable of competing for an NBA championship, it would have an annual revenue impact of $79 million for MSG Networks. Additionally, BTIG analyst Brandon Ross noted that the Knicks could have raised ticket prices, as well as bumped up its revenue from sponsorships. However, MSG economics don't rest on any single season: a number of MSG revenue streams are contractual and multi-year: local and national media rights deals, as well as a significant portion of sponsorship and MSG arena suite revenue. And the Knicks continue to be among the NBA's top ticket sellers, ranking in the top 10 among NBA franchises every year in the past decade — though the team's rank has slipped. The Knicks were ninth among teams in ticket sales in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, after having been as high as No. 3 overall in the past decade.

Dolan's financial hand has been strong