Tariffs on Chinese products are the 'new normal,' says former US ambassador

U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods will continue indefinitely, a former American ambassador to China predicted on Thursday.

"I frankly believe that we're in a new normal here — no rollbacks, no increase," said Max Baucus, who is also a former U.S. Democratic senator from Montana.

"Maybe Huawei gets some relief, (maybe we get) more agriculture products purchased by China, U.S. products purchased by Chinese — that's going to be about it," Baucus told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

His comments come after the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged American suppliers of Huawei to seek licenses to resume sales to the Chinese telecom company. The Journal report cited people familiar with the situation.