How one tech company's workers get ahead with an unlimited book-buying benefit

British tech firm Softwire created a library for its workers and gives employees the right to order any books they want to read for professional development at the company's expense.

When it comes to recruitment, the UK tech sector is an unbelievably competitive space – there simply aren't enough high-caliber people out there to fill all the roles available. That's why it's essential for a digital engineering business, such as Softwire, to put employee development and retention at the core of what we do. If we don't, our people will have no shortage of suitors.

Staff retention is complex, but one key is not: creating an environment where people want to stick around because they have clear career paths. For us, that means showing anyone in the business, from our apprentices and graduates upwards, that there's a route for them to grow into the person and professional they want to be.

Company culture needs to be open, supportive, vibrant and intellectually stimulating. Part of this culture is to listen to employee ideas. Something getting mentioned to me a lot was to have a quiet space in the office where people could go to work or relax in a calm environment. We already had a chillout room, but in spite of the name, it's actually rather boisterous, given it hosts the table football, pool table and pinball machine. It's not a good place if you want some peace and quiet.

At the same time, we'd started to build a collection of books.

I've always been a great advocate of reading. This is partly inspired by the way other tech sector leaders I admire, such as Sheryl Sandberg, talk about how books have influenced them and their careers. I'm a strong believer that reading can play a big role in an employee's development, and we were keen to expand the way we supported our people in this regard.

These two things came together, and the idea of having a proper company library was born.

Given the dual purpose of our library, it was important we created the right ambience. Using a couple of bookshelves to partition off a corner of the office wasn't going to cut it. So when our next office refurb came around, we found the perfect space, at the far end of our top floor, away from hustle and bustle. With lots of natural light flooding in, we added sofas, coffee tables and soft furnishings, and decorated the room in calming colours. All of this has helped create the relaxing and peaceful environment that people were after. Its popularity among employees indicates it's fulfilling this purpose – and our staff retention strategy.