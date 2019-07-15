Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Facebook, Amazon, Gilead, Boeing, GE & more

Skip Navigation
JP Morgan raises its S&P 500 forecast, sees a China trade deal...

J.P. Morgan raises its stock projections and tells clients the market is set for even more gains before the new year.

Trump weighs ousting Commerce chief Wilbur Ross after census...

Some White House officials expect the Cabinet secretary, who has known the president for years, to depart as soon as this summer.

Biden argues 'Medicare for All' supporters want to get rid of...

With the plan to build on Obamacare, Biden aims to draw a contrast from 2020 Democratic primary rivals such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Amazon is using Prime Day this year to try to win in fashion

When you think of Prime Day, you might be thinking about deals on Instant Pots and Amazon Echo devices — not half-off dresses and designer heels. But the market for apparel...

Jeffrey Epstein case 'getting stronger,' prosecutors say — judge...

Epstein is accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls from 2002 through 2005 at his New York and Florida residences. He is a former friend of presidents Donald...

Symantec and Broadcom cease deal negotiations: Sources

Symantec would not accept less than $28 a share, sources tell CNBC's David Faber.

Amazon Echo is half off on Prime Day: Here's what you can do with...

If you're on the fence, realize that you can do a lot more with the Echo than just asking Alexa the weather. You can use an Echo to call people, set it up to double as an...

Citigroup beats analysts' profit expectations on gains from...

Citigroup says gains from the Tradeweb IPO offset declines in trading and investment banking in the second quarter.

Do you fear missing out? Amazon knows you do — and uses it to for...

Amazon's marketing for its annual Prime Day plays on our fear of missing out on deals and discounts. Experts weigh in on the consumer psychology behind Prime Day.

Britain won't try to stop Facebook Libra digital coin: UK finance...

Regulators, not lawmakers, should decide whether Facebook needs a banking license to launch Libra, says outgoing U.K. finance minster Philip Hammond.

These are the best places to launch a small business in America

CNBC's 2019 America's Top States for Business study, released Wednesday, reveals the places that foster an entrepreneurial ecosystem have a good regulatory environment, low...

Half of the companies that reported earnings said the dollar is...

Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, more than half of them cited a strong greenback as a headwind.

Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Facebook, Amazon, Gilead, Boeing, GE & more

Peter Schacknow@peterschack
Futures indicate flat open following Friday gains
Morning Report

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Facebook – Facebook is reportedly close to settling with the Federal Trade Commission by paying a $5 billion fine. The Federal Trade Commission has been conducting a probe of Facebook's privacy practices.

Amazon.com – Amazon.com has kicked off its fifth annual "Prime Day," which this year is extending to 48 hours. The event began at 3 a.m. ET and Jefferies analysts said the event will see Amazon add more Prime members despite a hike in its annual fee.

Gilead Sciences – The drugmaker is investing $5.1 billion to increase its stake in Belgian-Dutch biotech firm Galapagos. Gilead will also expand its partnership with Galapagos, agreeing to develop and commercialize its drugs over a 10 year period.

Boeing – Boeing's 737 Max jet could remain grounded into 2020, according to government and industry officials who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. American Airlines extended its cancellations of flights involving the jet into early November, the fourth time it's done so.

General Electric – The stock was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at UBS, which cites valuation, a decline in interest rates, and ongoing power market weakness.

Carrizo Oil & Gas – The oil and gas company will be acquired by Callon Petroleum in an all-stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion, or $13.12 per Carrizo share. That represents a 24% premium to Carrizo's Friday closing price of $10.50.

Tiffany – Tiffany was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Citi, based on concerns about near-term dynamics despite what Citi sees as good long-term moves by management at the luxury goods retailer.

Crocs – Crocs was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at Piper Jaffray, based on the belief that the shoe maker has been seeing solid traffic.

Molson Coors – Bank of America/Merrill Lynch downgraded the beer brewer to "underperform" from "buy" and cut its price target for the stock to $50 per share from $70. The firm is concerned that Molson Coors will have to increase spending to stabilize market share for core brands and accelerate investments in premium segments.

International Speedway, Speedway Motorsports – Both stocks were both downgraded to "underperform" from "market perform" at Wells Fargo, which points to a lack of upside potential given takeover offers in play for both race car track operators. The report also notes that Nascar's popularity is "maturing" and that aging infrastructure will require substantial investment.

Slack Technologies – Slack was rated "overweight" in new coverage at Barclays on revenue growth prospects, despite what it calls a "demanding" valuation for the enterprising message system provider.

Sealed Air – Sealed Air was downgraded to "underweight" from "sector weight" at KeyBanc, which points to wake volume trends for the industrial gas maker as well as the degree of balance sheet leverage.

