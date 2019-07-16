Dell and Microsoft pour millions into A.I. start-ups that are reshaping the workforce

As unions, corporations and governments debate what effect artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation will have on the future of the workforce, venture capital investors are identifying the most interesting start-up investments that may help steer this historic paradigm shift.

Among them is Microsoft's M12 venture fund and Dell Technologies Capital. Both aim to advance human progress and focus on start-ups they can mentor with their companies' own technical expertise and market know-how.

"Our goal is to get a window on innovation," says Scott Darling, president of Dell Technologies Capital, who notes that Michael Dell reviews every single deal the fund invests in. "We need to plug into the external entrepreneurial ecosystem. This is so important, since the pace of technology is stunning."

As Darling explains, the ROI on successful start-ups is so large that the dollars flowing into these ventures by investors has boomed. That's because the market for these technology products is typically huge. In Dell Technologies' case it has invested more than $600 million in about 100 investments over the last six years. Of these, there have been 40 exits and five IPOs, with a combined market value of over $50 billion, including Docusign, Cylance, MongoDB and Zscaler.

Nagraj Kashyap, corporate vice president and global head of Microsoft's M12, a venture fund focusing on enterprise software, AI, cybersecurity and cloud computing, agrees. "Innovation isn't limited to our corporate boundaries. It is an exciting time to see how AI is transforming the workplace. Already we see it becoming more distributed, more flexible and diverse."

The success quotient for these corporate funds and the companies they invest in has been high for a key reason. Dell and Microsoft invest in companies they can help make commercially viable and often plug them into their product development, sales and distribution networks. This helps start-ups gain product adoption— and a first-mover advantage.

For example, Microsoft has partnered with corporate education start-up GO1.com after its venture arm, M12, led a Series B round investment of $30 million last June. The Australian start-up that emerged from the Y Combinator accelerator is the Netflix of training. GO1.com offers a SaaS subscription service that plugs into any software platform, allowing HR departments to tap 50,000 training courses — everything from compliance and leadership training to IT skills — in multiple languages for their workforces.

GO1.com is growing its service 300% annually, according to co-founder and chief operating officer Chris Eigeland. Its product has been integrated into the Microsoft Teams chat software, along with Microsoft Dynamic's 365 enterprise resource planning and CRM software. This has helped the four-year-old start-up garner 1.5 million learners and more than 1,500 customers worldwide.

"The biggest challenge employers face today is in reskilling and finding the right piece of training to suit their particular needs," says Eigeland. "Advances in technology, a more transient workforce and a focus on specialization by profession are the trends we are seeing."