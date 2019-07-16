Perhaps money can buy you happiness — at least, at work

The modern notion of a happy workplace is usually littered with foosball tables, futuristic napping pods, and lunch-break puppies. However, the key to a happier workplace might be much simpler than this — just pay employees more.

The latest CNBC/SurveyMonkey Workplace Happiness Index shows higher-income earners across the board are more satisfied with their jobs, find more meaning in their work and are less likely to consider quitting than those in lower income brackets. While all age groups surveyed say "feeling that your work is meaningful" is the most important component of workplace happiness, sweetening the pot with a higher paycheck still goes a long way in keeping employee morale high.

Andrew Challenger, vice presdent at Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the oldest staffing firm in the U.S., said workers often answer the question about work satisfaction by weighing whether or not the value they contribute to the workforce is reflected in the size of the paycheck they receive.

"It tends to be whether you feel that you're being paid a fair market value," Challenger said. "So if you have two master's degrees and you're a programmer and you have a really high value in the [labor] market and you're being paid $100,000 when you think you should be paid $120,000, you're not going to be particularly satisfied."

The biggest survey disparity related to pay is in overall job satisfaction. Sixty-eight percent of workers making more than $150,000 per year reported being "very satisfied" with their current job, while only 40% of people making under $50,000 per year said the same. Both intermediate-income groups followed the same trend.

The CNBC/SurveyMonkey Workplace Happiness Index was conducted from June 21–30, 2019, among a national sample of 7,940 workers in the U.S., with a margin of error +/-1.5 percentage points.

About a quarter of Americans do not consider themselves well paid for their work, according to the survey, revealing that employers may still have some work to do in balancing this equation.

Jake Grabowski, an assistant brand manager at Procter & Gamble, views the relationship between income and workplace happiness as being more complex. Grabowski spends his workweek helping grow well-known brands like Ivory, Olay and soon Old Spice. He admits making more money affects his happiness outside of work, giving him the flexibility to visit friends out of state and buy better food. However, at the office, he cares more about feeling valued than simply getting a bigger paycheck.

"I feel happier at work knowing I'm valued, and getting a raise is a great way to show that, but it has less to do with my actual income," Grabowski said in an email.

Grabowski says a strong work/life balance and feeling challenged at work consistently have far more influence on his happiness than salary alone.