Recession fears rise for middle-class families

The average family doesn't feel as good today as yesterday.

Middle-class Americans are less optimistic about their economic prospects than they were just six months ago, according to a new report from CUNA Mutual Group.

Although the majority of those polled said they feel relatively stable overall, they graded their chances of achieving the American dream as a "C," down from a "B-minus" in the fall, the insurance provider found. Close to half were increasingly concerned about an upcoming recession.

A separate report by Allianz Life found that 48% said they fear a major recession, up from 46% in the first quarter of 2019 and 44% one year ago.

"Americans keep hearing that this is the longest economic expansion in history," said Steven Rick, CUNA Mutual's chief economist.

"People's expectations are that we are due" for a recession.

CUNA Mutual Group surveyed more than 1,200 adults with an annual income between $35,000 and $100,000 in May. Allianz Life polled more than 1,000 adults in the same month.