Retiring this year? How much you'll need for health-care costs

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

A booming manufacturing report just poked another hole in the...

The Philadelphia Fed saw its primary gauge measuring the sector jump from 0.3 in June to 21.8, far better than Wall Street estimates of 5 and the highest in a year.

Economyread more

Dow falls 150 points, heads for 3-day losing streak

Stocks fell for a third straight day on Thursday as Wall Street digested a mixed batch of corporate earnings results.

US Marketsread more

Why Netflix says it lost U.S. paid subscribers for the first time...

Netflix blames its content slate, regional price increases and a "pull-forward effect" of its strong Q1 growth for the miss.

Technologyread more

Netflix loses $16 billion in market value following surprise...

Netflix lost paid U.S. subscribers for the first time in eight years and fell below analyst estimates for international subscriber growth.

Tech Driversread more

House passes bill to hike the federal minimum wage to $15 per...

Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats argue the $15 per hour minimum wage bill will lift workers who have not seen the benefits of a strong economy.

Politicsread more

Judge denies Jeffrey Epstein bail in child sex trafficking case,...

Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, had asked a judge to release him on a bond of as high as $100 million or more.

Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates as rising stocks benefit...

Revenue of $10.24 billion exceeded the consensus estimate by almost $250 million.

Financeread more

Southwest yanks Boeing 737 Max from schedules through early...

Southwest joints United and American in taking the Boeing 737 Max out of its schedules through early November with no end in sight to the federally mandated grounding of the...

Airlinesread more

Microsoft has a clear path 15% higher from here, technician says

Microsoft, the world's largest publicly traded company, could get even bigger. The tech giant is reporting earnings after the bell Thursday, and one technician sees a breakout...

Trading Nationread more

Mnuchin: Call on trade with China counterparts set for Thursday

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says if the call goes well, he would expect in-person meetings to take place.

Marketsread more

Morgan Stanley loves these stocks into earnings

Morgan Stanley highlighted 20 companies including Uber and American Express that it expects earnings will drive the stock price in the near-term.

Investingread more

Trump, Hicks talked to Michael Cohen during efforts to quash...

The filing came a day after the judge in Michael Cohen's criminal case ordered their release, saying that the end of a probe into those payments to alleged sexual partners of...

Politicsread more
Personal Finance

Retiring this year? How much you'll need for health-care costs

Darla Mercado@darla_mercado
Key Points
  • A healthy 65-year-old couple retiring in 2019 will need close to $390,000 to cover health-care expenses, including Medicare Parts B and D, according to HealthView Services.
  • Dental care is one of the biggest blind spots for retirees, as traditional Medicare doesn't cover this expense.
Photo by Hero Images via Getty Images

Healthy couples retiring in 2019 will have to dig deep to cover medical expenses.

A 65-year-old couple in good health will need $387,644 to pay for health-care costs for the remainder of their lives, according to HealthView Services, a provider of health-care cost projection software.

That sum includes premiums for Medicare Part B (medical insurance) and D (prescription drug coverage), dental insurance and out-of-pocket costs related to doctor's exams, hearing services and more.

The estimate excludes long-term care expenses.

Here's the kicker: The healthier you are, the more money you'll spend over your lifetime, due to your increased life expectancy.

VIDEO3:4603:46
Here's how drug rebates work
Power Lunch

A 55-year-old woman in good health will spend an average of $13,165 in annual medical costs at age 65, HealthView Services found.

Meanwhile, a woman who's the same age but is also a Type 2 diabetic can expect to spend an average of $16,635 in yearly health-care costs.

Over time the healthy retiree will pay $424,875 for medical costs, while the diabetic, with the lower life expectancy, will pony up $266,163, the software provider found.

"Annually, the healthy person will spend less out of pocket, but over the course of their lifetime, they will spend more because they have additional years of expenses," said Michael Daley, product marketing manager at HealthView Services.

Surprise outlays

BSIP/UIG via Getty Images

A major misconception among retirees is that merely having Medicare coverage will keep them from shouldering large health-care costs.

"There are significant expenses that people can incur for services that aren't covered by the program," said Tricia Neuman, director of the Kaiser Family Foundation's program on Medicare policy.

Those expenses include the cost of assisted living. The annual national median cost of staying at an assisted living facility hit $48,000 in 2018, according to Genworth Financial.

Dental care is another blind spot for retirees, as traditional Medicare doesn't cover this expense.

VIDEO1:4501:45
Three retirement myths debunked
Retire Well

Nearly 2 out of 3 Medicare beneficiaries — close to 37 million people — don't have dental coverage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Those who do have coverage get it through private Medicare Advantage plans, Medicaid and private plans, according to Kaiser.

About 20% of Medicare beneficiaries who received dental services spent more than $1,000 in 2016, Kaiser found.

"Some dental services are inexpensive, like cleanings and annual checkups," said Neuman. "But some are expensive, like crowns and implants."

Nipping out-of-pocket costs

PhotoInc | E+ | Getty Images

While Medicare won't cover all your costs in retirement, there are steps you can take to mitigate expenses.

Still working and under 65? Fund your HSA: If you aren't on Medicare and you're in a high-deductible health insurance plan, fund your health savings account.

These accounts carry three tax benefits: Your contributions are pretax or tax deductible, and your savings will grow free of taxes. Finally, distributions are tax-free if used for qualified medical expenses.

You can no longer fund an HSA once you've enrolled in Medicare, but you may withdraw from it to cover those health-care costs.

Understand your plan: Get a thorough understanding of your coverage, be it a retiree health plan or a private Medicare Advantage plan. Know your deductibles, co-payments and co-insurance.

More from Personal Finance:
Loan costs could go down for first-time homebuyers under this bill
10 cities that could lose billions in housing due to floods
Here's how much income tax you're paying to your state

Know who's in network: Got a Medicare Advantage plan? How about dental coverage? Make sure that your doctor or dentist is in network.

Review coverage annually: Medicare open enrollment for 2020 runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. During this time, you can change from original Medicare to a private Medicare Advantage plan or switch back to original Medicare.

Assess whether your plan still makes sense for your needs.

"Plans change in significant ways that can affect how much you pay in premiums and cost sharing, as well as whether drugs are covered," said Neuman.

"All of these plan characteristics can have a big impact on household budgets," she said.