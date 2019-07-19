Fed's Rosengren not on board for rate cut: 'I think we should wait'

Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren is lining up against an apparent push to cut interest rates, telling CNBC in an interview Friday that the central bank can afford to be patient as long as the economy holds up.

Speaking just 12 days before the Fed is expected to ease monetary policy, Rosengren said he is aware of uncertainties and downside risks but doesn't think they're strong enough yet to warrant the first rate reduction since late 2008 during the financial crisis.

"So, given that the economy is quite strong, given that I do think that inflation is going to be very close to 2%, and given that the growth in the economy is satisfactory, I think that's an environment where you don't have to take a lot of action," he told CNBC's Sara Eisen during a "Closing Bell " interview.

"Now, should the economy change, if the trade situation changes dramatically, if we start getting surprised by how slow China or Europe are, then that's something we definitely should react to. But I think we should wait until we actually see the evidence that that's happening," Rosengren added.

That position seemingly puts him on the opposite side of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell as well as multiple other policymakers who appear inclined to approve at least a quarter-point cut at the July 30-31 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Markets have completely priced in at least a 25 basis point reduction, with a 41% chance of a 50 basis point cut.

Rosengren joins Kansas City Fed President Esther George as the only two FOMC voters who have publicly stated they don't see the need for a cut, at least not yet.

Those favoring a reduction cite global weakness, the impact from tariffs, testy debt ceiling negotiations and weak inflation among their concerns. But Rosengren said that he's looking for concrete evidence of a slowdown, "and to date, I'm not seeing that."

"And you don't just worry about how the current data's coming in. You do have to think about how the data will be going forward. But I would say most of the news that we've been getting, at least over the last month, has been pretty good," he added.