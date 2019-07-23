Apple reportedly plans to release 16-inch MacBook Pro and new MacBook Air in October

In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.Trading Nationread more
Apple updated its MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops in July ahead of back-to-school season, but a new report from Taiwan's Economic Daily News says the company will release brand new models of both machines in October.
Economic Daily News said supply chain checks suggest Apple will release a new MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen and a MacBook Pro with a 16-inch screen.
Apple currently sells both 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro computers, and it just updated them with TrueTone screens that adjust to the color temperature of the room. It also lowered the prices of its entry-level MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.
But, the report lines up with what well-connected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in February, when he suggested Apple will launch a MacBook Pro with either a 16-inch or 16.5-inch screen.
However, Kuo followed up in July when he said that Apple will only release a new MacBook Air this year, which will reportedly introduce a scissor-style keyboard to fix the issues with Apple's butterfly-style keyboards, and will launch a new MacBook Pro with the new keyboard in 2020.
Despite Kuo's comments and the new report, however, it would be strange for Apple to launch brand new computers just three months after it refreshed the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.
A spokesperson for Apple was not immediately available to comment.