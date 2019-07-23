Apple reportedly plans to release 16-inch MacBook Pro and new MacBook Air in October

Skip Navigation
Top Stories

Amazon looks ready for a 40% rally, says market watcher

In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Stocks rise after strong earnings from Coca-Cola and United...

Coca-Cola shares jumped more than 4% after the company posted earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations. United Technologies advanced nearly 2%.

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Tech

Apple reportedly plans to release 16-inch MacBook Pro and new MacBook Air in October

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new MacBook Air and a 16-inch MacBook Pro in October.
  • The report aligns with an earlier analyst note from Ming-Chi Kuo.
  • However, Apple just refreshed both computers in July.
Attendees view new MacBook Pro laptop computers during an event at Apple Inc. headquarters in Cupertino, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple updated its MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops in July ahead of back-to-school season, but a new report from Taiwan's Economic Daily News says the company will release brand new models of both machines in October.

Economic Daily News said supply chain checks suggest Apple will release a new MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen and a MacBook Pro with a 16-inch screen.

Apple currently sells both 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro computers, and it just updated them with TrueTone screens that adjust to the color temperature of the room. It also lowered the prices of its entry-level MacBook Pro and MacBook Air.

But, the report lines up with what well-connected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in February, when he suggested Apple will launch a MacBook Pro with either a 16-inch or 16.5-inch screen.

However, Kuo followed up in July when he said that Apple will only release a new MacBook Air this year, which will reportedly introduce a scissor-style keyboard to fix the issues with Apple's butterfly-style keyboards, and will launch a new MacBook Pro with the new keyboard in 2020.

Despite Kuo's comments and the new report, however, it would be strange for Apple to launch brand new computers just three months after it refreshed the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

A spokesperson for Apple was not immediately available to comment.

VIDEO2:1202:12
Here's what you need to know about Apple's MacBook Air and Mac Mini
Squawk on the Street

Tech

Apple lowers prices on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro and adds new features

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple launched a new MacBook Air with a TrueTone display on Tuesday.
  • The MacBook Pro also has a TrueTone display and entry-level models now offer the Touch Bar and Touch ID.
  • Apple lowered the prices on both laptops, too.