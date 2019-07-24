Cramer Remix: This food stock has gone stale

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Samsung says it fixed the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, plans to release it...

Samsung announced improvements to the Galaxy Fold and a new release date on Wednesday evening.

Technologyread more

China's globally popular camera apps may open up user data to...

In the wake of growing global concerns over internet privacy and security protection, cybersecurity experts say Chinese companies cannot deny the government if asked for data.

Cybersecurityread more

SpaceX aborts attempted first short flight of Starship prototype...

SpaceX was attempting to fly its "Starship" prototype rocket in its first short flight of more than a few feet off the ground on Wednesday.

Investing in Spaceread more

Asia Pacific trade mixed despite record highs on Wall Street

Asia Pacific shares traded mixed on Thursday morning despite record highs touched by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite overnight on Wall Street.

Asia Marketsread more

Victoria's Secret owner, L Brands, taps law firm to review...

Epstein was arrested earlier this month on an indictment that charged him with trafficking dozens of underage girls. L Brands has said it cut ties with Epstein nearly 12 years...

Retailread more

Tesla falls after posting wider-than-expected loss

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Technologyread more

Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

Technologyread more

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix says second-quarter profit down...

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported its smallest quarterly earnings in three years on Thursday as slumping memory prices drove an 89% drop in second-quarter operating...

Technologyread more

DOJ goes after Big Tech—here's what 5 experts are watching now

Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...

Trading Nationread more

S&P 500, Nasdaq close at records as tech sector shakes off new...

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached records as a rally in chip stocks helped investors shake off regulatory concerns facing Big Tech.

US Marketsread more

Ford shares plunge after earnings fall short, 2019 forecast...

Ford, which has slashed thousands of jobs this year, is also investing $11 billion by 2022 in electric and hybrid vehicles to try to keep pace in a changing industry.

Autosread more

Boeing warns it could suspend 737 Max production if planes stay...

Boeing posted its largest-ever quarterly loss due to the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Mad Money

Cramer Remix: This food stock has gone stale

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
VIDEO1:0501:05
Cramer Remix: This food stock has gone stale
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday told a caller that Kraft Heinz is not worth a buy, despite installing a new chief executive earlier this month.

The recognizable food products company has tried to shake up the business by selling off assets, which has been said to come at the cost of growth. Former Anheuser-Busch InBev Global Chief Marketing Officer Miguel Patricio was brought on starting July 1 to help right the ship.

"In the end there's no growth. I like growth," the "Mad Money" host said. "They can shuffle all they want ... but to me what matters is growth because this is about the stock market, not about pantry brands. So I'm going to tell you to stay away and stick with a growth stock like a PepsiCo or a Coca-Cola. "

Kraft Heinz has a $39.1 billion market cap. The stock is down more than 25% this year and more than 46% in the past 12 months.

Wild card

The Facebook logo is displayed during the F8 Facebook Developers conference on April 30, 2019 in San Jose, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

The federal government is the one wild card on Wall Street that is wreaking havoc on stocks, Cramer said.

President Donald Trump campaigned on business-friendly promises to cut red tape, but federal agencies led by his appointees have "declared war" on big tech and it's a "rude awakening," the host said.

"After today, this White House is clearly not as friendly to big business as I know I thought. The days of corporations getting a free pass is over, unless they happen to be in Republican-friendly industries like coal and oil," he said. "That is a major shift, it's not getting enough attention."

Read more here

Break the cycle

Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cyclical companies that are too attached to the business cycle tend to be doomed when the broader economy slows.

That explains why Caterpillar came up short in its second-quarter report Wednesday, Cramer said, and why the stock dropped 4% during the session. The heavy machinery manufacturer took a hit from higher raw costs and supply.

"At the end of the day, Caterpillar turned out to be too beholden to the oil and gas cycle. Now, we know from Halliburton, which is cutting back its workforce in the Permian Basin, that drilling is deeply cyclical, " the host said.

Get more here

Top defense in the country

William 'Bill' Brown, chairman and CEO of L3Harris, speaks during an interview with CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, July 1, 2019.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Cramer recommended that investors be ready to buy shares of the newly formed L3Harris Technologies on any pull back when it reports next week.

The host is unsure what to expect when the defense contractor hosts its conference call Wednesday morning, but he is sure of its viability. L3Harris, the result of a merger of Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies, ranks among the top six defense companies in the United States.

"This was a brilliant combination that's created the most high-tech operator in the industry," he said.

Go deeper here

CEO interviews

First Horizon CEO Bryan Jordan
Source: CNBC

Cramer gets insight into the consumer economy in a one-on-one with First Horizon CEO Bryan Jordan.

Watch the interview here

John Donahoe, CEO of ServiceNow.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

ServiceNow CEO John Donahoe chats with Cramer coming off its latest quarter report. The cloud enterprise software company beat on earnings, but the stock fell 5% in after-hours trading.

Catch the discussion here

Cramer's lightning round: Twilio's stock price is high. It's still a buy

In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host zips through his thoughts about caller stock picks of the day.

Twilio: "I think Twilio is the backbone of so much of what's going on in Silicon Valley right now, whether it be Lyft, whether it be Airbnb. That even at the exalted levels ... it is still a buy. "

AT&T: "I'm going to tell you I think AT&T delivered a good quarter. I didn't like the idea they're going to buyback stock ... but I do believe that the cash flow is humongous and AT&T can be bought."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Twilio and Caterpillar.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com